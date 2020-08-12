Missoula proposes funding in budget to address systemic racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new request for the city to spend $100,000 to address systemic racism in Missoula is being included in the proposed budget for 2021 fiscal year.

"At a first attempt at building a path to change, the work of the LEARN team is one of the things that this funding could be used for, but I also want to be clear that this funding is not for the exclusive support of the LEARN team but rather to begin supportive work that will get us to much-needed positive change," said Mirtha Becerra, council member and chair of the Ad Hoc Committee for Public Safety and Systemic Racism.

The Missoula City Council previously heard a proposal for a research project that would include interviews with members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) community on their experiences of marginalization, inequity, injustice and oppression, compile their responses, and suggest an action plan.