Missoula proposes funding in budget to address systemic racism

A new request for the city to spend $100,000 to address systemic racism in Missoula is being included in the proposed budget for 2021 fiscal year.
"At a first attempt at building a path to change, the work of the LEARN team is one of the things that this funding could be used for, but I also want to be clear that this funding is not for the exclusive support of the LEARN team but rather to begin supportive work that will get us to much-needed positive change," said Mirtha Becerra, council member and chair of the Ad Hoc Committee for Public Safety and Systemic Racism.
The Missoula City Council previously heard a proposal for a research project that would include interviews with members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) community on their experiences of marginalization, inequity, injustice and oppression, compile their responses, and suggest an action plan.
The idea for the project from a predominantly BIPOC research team working to address anti‐racism at a structural level in local government and municipal systems called LEARN Missoula, received some pushback from community members who said they didn't need a project to validate their experiences of racism that they have already shared at other times.
"Using both qualitative and quantitative research, their work focuses specifically on the centering of BIPOC voices to dismantle systemic oppression and precipitate change the public sphere," Missoula's Housing and Community Development director Eran Pehan said when she presented the request during a city budget meeting on Wednesday.
Council President Bryan von Lossberg said that the project would be a long-term effort.
"I don't want there to be any confusion around there being a sense that we think $100,000 is going to effect the change that we know needs to happen. That's not the case. It's a long-term investment of commitment, people and resources over time," he said.
The money would serve as a building block for a city goal to create a pro‐equity policy agenda that will "advance racial and social equity in the areas of economic development and jobs, environment and the climate, housing, health and behavioral health, the justice system and mobility."
The budget request states that without the research, "the City of Missoula lacks an adequate road map through which to embark on this critical work."
The city would also conduct an internal policy analysis and equity audit to ensure operations, policy creation and decision‐making reflect the city's goals to advance racial and social equity, according to the request.
"In order for us to address issues of systemic racism public safety and racial discrimination in our community, we need to look both inward at the way the city operates and outwards in terms of how the city and the community interact in order to have meaningful positive change," Becerra said. "This funding for this coming fiscal year is to get us started but we remain open and committed to different ways to address these important issues in Missoula."
