Scofflaws who don’t shovel their sidewalks in Missoula could see a significant increase in charges if the city council moves forward with proposed revisions.
Currently, the city bills the responsible party a $42 administrative fee, plus $30 for the first half hour to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, and a pro-rated $60 per hour if it takes longer. City employees typically do the shoveling.
On Wednesday, the city council will consider a proposal to hire a private contractor, and the charges will increase to a $150 administrative fee for the city’s time in checking out the reported violation. In addition, the plan calls for charging $175 for the first half hour of snow removal, and $325 per hour after that.
“It’s one thing to have a random city employee who has the time to run out with a snow shovel — that’s inappropriate — and another thing to actually have a business that’s willing to do it and has made an investment in equipment like snowblowers and has employees specifically for that,” said Ginny Merriam, the city’s spokesperson.
She added that it’s not fair to the city employee to provide the service, especially when it’s not in that person’s job description. A memo to the city council also notes the risk of increasing worker compensation claims for injury when using city employees, and that the change in fee structure “will help in acting as a deterrent for snow and ice removal violations on sidewalks within the city limits.”
The city put out a request for proposals, and only one contractor offered to provide the service. Merriam said late Tuesday that she didn’t know the identity of the contractor.
She notes that the city doesn’t drive around looking for snowy and icy sidewalks. But once a complaint is made, the city checks it out and, if true, hangs a notice of non-compliance on the property’s main exterior door. If the problem isn’t remedied within 24 hours, the city clears the sidewalk and the responsible party is billed.
During the last fiscal year, the city received 150 complaints, but only assessed nine properties for a total of $648. That’s down from 212 complaints in fiscal year 2017, when seven properties were assessed. Oftentimes, those bills aren’t paid and the city has little recourse.
“It’s not a ton of money,” Merriam said, adding that they do allow waivers for the elderly or disabled.
The city ordinance states that the person in charge or control of any building needs to clear the entire length and width of their sidewalk by 9 a.m. on the day of the snowfall.
If the city councilors pass the resolution at their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 9:55 a.m., they’re expected to set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Dec. 17. If passed, the resolution would take effect Dec. 18. Both meetings are in the council chambers at 140 West Pine St.
Merriam added that Imagine Missoula may be able to provide assistance with the shoveling, and can be reached at 748-6752.
While city residents take care of their sidewalks, Street Superintendent Brian Hensel said his crews are doing their best again this year to try keep the roadways clear. But that’s not always easy.
With 321 miles of city streets, 77 miles — mainly the major travel corridors — are a priority for his 27 crews, who work around the clock during the week. Once those priorities are plowed, de-iced and/or sanded, their attention is focused on bus routes and the steep north and south side roads, followed by the rest of the residential areas. The goal is to have the top priority routes plowed by 7:30 a.m.
“We go over these plans with our partners, and look at ways to improve our efficiency, streamline our operations and pool our resources to make it as efficient as possible,” Hensel said.
Like any weather-affected service, those plans have a few caveats. For example, the most recent storm, which had freezing rain on Friday night that turned into snowfall Saturday, they focus on the priority routes because all of the employees are working overtime on weekends. Hensel notes they will plow and sand lower priority streets at the request of the police department.
In addition, sometimes the plows hit all the top priority routes, but if it’s continuing to snow they have to continue to focus on those streets.
“We just don’t have the resources to do every street,” Hensel said.
That can cause a buildup of ice and snow on the non-priority streets, especially around traffic circles, where the truck-mounted plows don’t have enough force to remove the snow that’s turned to ice.
They also are limited in their ability to avoid pushing snow in front of mailboxes and driveways, which is something Hensel apologizes for every year.
“I feel their pain,” he said.
Hensel added that they hope to remove the snow berms in the middle of some of the priority routes this week as the weather warms up.
On Tuesday afternoon, postman Anthony Munson dodged patches of snow and ice on the sidewalk and tried to keep his rear-wheel drive mail truck from getting stuck in the slush along the curbs. He appreciates both the efforts of the city and residents in keeping the paths clear.
“When we run into places that aren’t plowed, including sidewalks and steps, it slows us down,” Munson said, pausing momentarily with a handful of letters ready to deliver. “I haven’t fallen in a couple of years. We just have to pace ourselves.”