Missoula protesters call for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Missoula protesters lined the plaza at the south end of Beartracks Bridge on Saturday, calling for diplomacy rather than U.S. military intervention in the crisis over Russia and Ukraine.

While promising no direct action in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has ordered 3,000 troops to eastern European NATO countries, while Russia has built up 100,000 in the region, raising fears of a potential invasion.

“War creates damages for so many people indirectly and directly worldwide,” said Jacqueline Flewellen, executive director of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center.

That includes soldiers and their families, communities on the ground, and “legacies of starting and continuing violence versus having dialogues and communication,” she said. While the situation is complicated, “there can be more peaceful ways to move forward.”

Flewellen said the nonprofit’s namesake U.S. House representative voted against American involvement in both world wars and that it was participating Saturday as part of a “commitment to her legacy.”

Code Pink, an anti-war organization, called for a national day of protest — the tagline being “negotiate, don’t escalate” — with actions happening in cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, Portland and Missoula.

The local protest, which drew some 30 people, was put together by long-standing groups: the Peace Center, the Women in Black, who have been out with signs every Friday at lunchtime for two decades; and the local chapter of Veterans for Peace, whose members also turn out for those weekly events.

The Women in Black were formed in 2001 as part of an international movement and its protests have not been limited to U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but violent actions in all their forms including terrorist acts and shootings.

“It’s so important, said Carel Schneider, a founder of the group. “On a winter day, in the middle of COVID, here we are. Standing for peace. May that happen.”

John Snively was there with other members of the local chapter of Veterans for Peace, all of whom are Vietnam veterans.

He thinks that the country’s leadership has conflict with or damage to Russia in mind, but the present situation can be resolved through diplomacy, he said.

“It doesn’t appear we have made any attempt to come halfway toward Russia’s concerns, not even hardly a step toward what they’re asking for,” he said.

“Anybody who doesn’t conform to our policy objectives — for whatever reason — they’re hit with some kind of sanctions that are devastating,” he said, adding he's against that, especially considering the long track record of broken promises from the U.S.

Kerry Maclane, a member of the Peace Center, held a sign that said, “no war, no sanctions.”

“We just got out of a 20-year war. The last thing we need is to get into an Eastern European theater,” he said.

The last time he was out protesting was in 2001.

“In many respects, the American people have already lost because we're already buying and selling, buying and giving armaments to Ukraine and its neighbors. So that's essentially what war is about — is producing and selling arms and without there being a war we've already achieved that goal for the captains of industry," he said. “But we can at least try to nip it in the bud.”

Snively doesn’t think the decision-makers will listen to average citizens in Missoula, Montana, he said. The stream of traffic on the bridge, though, let out irregular honks from car horns in support.

One truck loudly revved its engine. That, Snively said, was a dissenter.

