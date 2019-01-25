About 20 protesters and a St. Bernard gathered Friday afternoon in front of Sen. Steve Daines’ Missoula office to protest the use of federal employees as “pawns” in the government shutdown and urging him to vote to permanently end the tactic.
About an hour earlier Friday, President Donald Trump had announced that he would sign legislation to fund shuttered agencies until Feb. 15 without the $5.7 billion he was demanding for his long-sought southern border wall. His announcement came 35 days after the partial shutdown put about 800,000 federal employees out of work temporarily, and on the day they missed a second full paycheck.
Many of those at the rally said while re-opening the government is appreciated, the fact that it’s only temporary means federal employees once again face an uncertain future at the cost of political tactics.
“This means they can go in and catch up, but being shut down for the last month and facing being shut down again really hasn’t accomplished anything except to get them up to speed,” said Bob Beckley, a U.S. Forest Service employee and a vice president with the National Federation of Federal Employees.
Ben Dawson, president of the Central Labor Council in Missoula, added that part of their message is to end shutdown politics altogether.
“You shouldn’t jeopardize 800,000 federal workers, many of who work in Montana. We’re the third-largest state per capita of federal workers,” Dawson said. “You should be able to debate something, but don’t shut the government down, and don’t have closed door meetings that the public can’t view.”
Congressional leaders had met privately with White House officials earlier this week to discuss the shutdown.
City Councilors Heather Harp and Gwen Jones spoke to those gathered, with Harp noting that government shutdowns can't become the new normal and Jones adding that the shutdown doesn't just have economic damages, but also hurts the public's faith in its government.
"We need civility, where we treat each other with respect and kindness," Harp said.
Montana has about 7,000 workers affected by the partial government closure, including those with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, two national parks and tribal nations.
Dawson brought along a letter that he had hoped to give to one of the Republican senator’s staff members, but said it appeared Daines’ Front Street Missoula office was closed Friday afternoon.
However, a spokeswoman for Daines said due to security, the offices around Montana are always locked from the outside, and had the group rang the doorbell, they would have “most definitely” been able to speak to the senator’s staff.
In the letter, Dawson said his group questions the effectiveness of the border wall to keep out criminals and drugs. They wonder why a campaign promise by the president that Mexico would pay for the border wall turned into “American people being held hostage to pay for” the unfulfilled promise, and asked for more public discussion of the proposed border wall.
Daines had introduced a bill earlier in January that included wording to prevent future government shutdowns, according to the spokesperson.
Both of Montana’s senators voted in favor of re-opening the government. The House passed the measure late Friday, and was expected to be signed by Trump.
Daines tweeted that “Both sides need to continue to negotiate and compromise in good faith so we can have a permanent & real solution to keep the government open and secure our borders.”
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester noted that the deal “is only a short-term fix to this irresponsible government shutdown.”
“Now we’ve got to work together to craft a long-term bipartisan solution that actually protects our communities and doesn’t undermine American workers,” Tester said in a press release. As the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Tester will work with a bipartisan group of lawmakers tasked with crafting border security legislation.
Federal employees who need assistance while they wait for their paychecks – expected to be issued within a week – can find a list of agencies and organizations compiled by Missoula County online at https://missoulacountyblog.wordpress.com/. A previous resource fair the county was planning has been canceled.