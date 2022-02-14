Missoula Public Library announces new executive director

There's a new leader at the Missoula Public Library.

The Missoula City-County Library board of trustees announced on Monday that they voted unanimously to select Slaven Lee as the new executive director. She is replacing Honore Bray, who will retire on March 31 after 16 years in the role.

Lee is moving to Missoula from Texas, where she was the customer access division manager at the Austin Public Library.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be MPL's next leader,” Lee said. “The staff are exceptional, the community and partners are highly engaged, the new building creates so much opportunity and the branches reach patrons beyond downtown."

Lee has a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies from Ohio University and a master's degree in library and information science from Emporia State University. She is also enrolled in the public administration certificate program at the University of Montana.

In a news release, county communications coordinator Sarah Bell said Lee will be responsible for establishing, directing and coordinating the strategies, programs and activities at the library. She'll also implement the policies adopted by the board of trustees and "further develop strong relationships with both in-house partners and all levels of stakeholders in the community."

“In Slaven, we’ve found a passionate, committed and inspiring leader,” said library board Chair Audra Loyal. “Someone who is dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, and creating positive change, and we are fortunate to have her join our cherished Missoula community.”

Lee is originally from Ohio but has family in the Bitterroot Valley and a partner from Missoula. She loves hiking, spending time with her dogs and cooking, she said.

"I met so many wonderful people during my interview process and am looking forward to working with such great library advocates," she said. "I’m also eager to find even more ways we can be inclusive and welcoming.”

Outgoing executive director Bray served as the president of the Montana Library Association in 2008 and also led the Pacific Northwest Library Association from 2014 to 2015. The state association named her Montana Librarian of the Year in 2013.

“Honore has been a dedicated and stalwart leader and has epitomized the definition of public servant here in Missoula and farther afield,” Loyal said. “Her tenure has seen many opportunities, challenges and changes, most notably overseeing the construction of the new library that opened last year despite the many obstacles the pandemic put in the way."

Bray leaves a lasting legacy, Loyal said.

"She will be much missed by everyone whose hearts she touched at the library, and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement," Loyal said.

