Missoula County Courthouse
Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board Conference Room.

Agenda: Hangar lease to Golf Hangar B, LLC; FY2020 budget.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St. 

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Director's office, Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line Office, 1221 Shakespeare.

Community Forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

