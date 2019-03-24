Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board Conference Room.
Agenda: Hangar lease to Golf Hangar B, LLC; FY2020 budget.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Director's office, Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line Office, 1221 Shakespeare.
Community Forum
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.