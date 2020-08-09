Missoula Public Library offers curbside service available through Wednesday

Curbside lending services of library materials will still be available at the library’s old building, located at 301 E. Main St., through Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week.
In accordance with local COVID-19 directives, upon arriving at the Main Street library entrance, patrons are asked to call 541-8855 to arrange pickup of their available items. If driving, library patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Patrons may also return items to library book drops, located at 301 E. Main St., Barnes & Noble, and Pattee Creek Market.
After Aug. 12, MPL will temporarily suspend its curbside lending services again while we work to move the remaining items out of the old library building and into its new location at 455 E. Main St. Once we are fully moved into the new location, curbside service will resume.
Please visit our website at missoulapubliclibrary.org for updates.
Curbside lending at MPL branches
The Missoula Public Library’s curbside lending service has also been extended to some of its branches throughout Missoula County.
Branches that are now offering curbside service include the Frenchtown, Lolo, Big Sky, and Swan Valley branches. The Seeley Lake Branch is currently closed while Seeley-Swan High School is being renovated.
At the Big Sky Branch, located at Big Sky High School, curbside service will occur on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Patrons may place holds through the Missoula Public Library’s website and choose the Big Sky Branch as the pickup library, or they can also place holds by calling the branch at 728-2400 Ext. 8605.
Over at the Frenchtown Branch, located at Frenchtown High School, curbside service is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. Patrons may place holds through the Missoula Public Library’s website and choose the Frenchtown Branch as the pickup library, or they can also place holds by calling the branch at 626-2730.
Down at the Lolo Branch, which is located at Lolo School, curbside service is being offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons may place holds through the Missoula Public Library’s website and choose the Lolo Branch as the pickup library, or they can also place holds by calling the branch at 926-9733.
Up at the Swan Valley Branch, which is located in Condon, curbside service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patrons may place holds through the Missoula Public Library’s website and choose the Swan Valley Branch as the pickup library, or they can also place holds by calling the branch at 754-2521.
Please visit our library branches webpage at https://missoulapubliclibrary.org/list-branches for future updates and more information.
Staff Reviews
“Zenobia July” by Lisa Bunker (2019, Viking) Call Number: JMID BUNKER
This is as good as author Lisa Bunker’s debut, “Felix YZ,” with some similar gender-fluid elements and some surprises. After her dad dies (possibly from suicide), Zenobia is transplanted from Arizona to Maine to live with her Aunt Lucy and Lucy’s wife Aunt Phil.
Zen is facing a lot of challenges: resolving feelings about dad, adapting to new “parents,” fitting in at a new middle school, and fighting to claim her identity as a girl, despite being born in a boy’s body. She’s helped by quick friendships with a delightfully quirky, diverse group of kids, and the support of her cool but perceptive Aunt Lucy, wise-hippie Aunt Phil, and their flamboyant drag-queen friend Sprink. She’s hindered by an overly-religious classmate trying to be friends, a cruel queen bee, and a gamer boy who may have created a hate meme on the school’s website. Turns out, Zenobia is a master-gamer/computer-whiz who plunges into the challenge to expose the hater, and Bunker’s obvious gaming experience makes this plot device credible and exciting.
This key storyline weaves together with the unfolding of Zenobia’s relationships (especially with nonbinary Arli) and her own transgender evolution to make a story that is fresh, authentic, and suspenseful. Zenobia is at once a unique and typical teen: raw, tormented, and moody, but trying her best to find the path to her true self and true family. Some readers may want to hang out with her even after the novel ends.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.