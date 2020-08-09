Missoula Public Library offers curbside service available through Wednesday

At the Big Sky Branch, located at Big Sky High School, curbside service will occur on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Patrons may place holds through the Missoula Public Library’s website and choose the Big Sky Branch as the pickup library, or they can also place holds by calling the branch at 728-2400 Ext. 8605.

Over at the Frenchtown Branch, located at Frenchtown High School, curbside service is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. Patrons may place holds through the Missoula Public Library’s website and choose the Frenchtown Branch as the pickup library, or they can also place holds by calling the branch at 626-2730.

Down at the Lolo Branch, which is located at Lolo School, curbside service is being offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons may place holds through the Missoula Public Library’s website and choose the Lolo Branch as the pickup library, or they can also place holds by calling the branch at 926-9733.