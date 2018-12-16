Target Range School
general meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Community Forum
with state legislators
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Ronan Community Center, 300 Third Ave. N.W.
***
Transportation Policy Coordination Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Director's office, 301 E. Main t.
Agenda: building project; fundraising update; 3D scanning and printing policy; addition of a mobile access policy.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: noon Thursday
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 310 W. Alder St.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trail Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 323 W. Alder.
Agenda: trails update; trains bond; FWP Recreational Trails program application for New Meadows Park.