Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Target Range School

general meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Community Forum

with state legislators

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Ronan Community Center, 300 Third Ave. N.W.

***

Transportation Policy Coordination Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Director's office, 301 E. Main t.

Agenda: building project; fundraising update; 3D scanning and printing policy; addition of a mobile access policy.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: noon Thursday

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula City-County Health Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 310 W. Alder St.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trail Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 323 W. Alder.

Agenda: trails update; trains bond; FWP Recreational Trails program application for New Meadows Park.

