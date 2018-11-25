Try 3 months for $3
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board Conference  Room.

Agenda: selection and award of contract for Municipal Financial Advisor Services; Task Order No. 1 for Municipal Financial Advisor Services; Liberty Mutual Builder’s Risk Insurance for Terminal Project; purchase of Scott Air-Pak X3 Pros; recommendation of award for the USFS Hangar Remodel Project; Task Order No. 17 with Morrison-Maierle for Construction Management Services for the USFS Hangar Remodel Project; election of officers.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:0 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St. 

***

City Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: building project update; fundraising update; 2019 holiday schedule; hours for new library.  

