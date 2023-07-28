Where do you go when you’re the best in the world? That’s the challenge Missoula Public Library Director Slaven Lee and her team confront as they launch a new strategic plan for the local library.

“I’m really interested in taking this extremely successful model out into the community and sharing it with the rest of the community and finding ways to bring in new people,” said Lee, who uses she and they pronouns.

The library’s new strategic plan focuses on several pillars: increasing accessibility, leveraging sustainability and promoting wellness. To Lee, that means taking the library in a more focused direction, but not necessarily a new direction.

“Meeting people where they are is incredibly important,” they said, “and just sharing all these incredible resources that we have that belong to the people. Just making sure everyone’s included in that.”

A big priority for Lee and her team is incorporating viewpoints that aren’t presently represented in the library landscape. Residents in rural areas, Indigenous people, teenagers, refugees and immigrants, and people with disabilities are all community members the library is particularly keen on bringing into the fold.

That interest doesn’t just come from the top down, either. Lee said her team took this direction based on community feedback, and she also wants to form community advisory boards to continue integrating helpful input.

“Libraries are considered to be a great equalizer,” said Lee. “That stuff doesn’t happen on its own. You have to be really intentional about it.”

Lee cited programs like Families First, which teaches family and parenting skills at the downtown library. The free courses, offered at the hub of activity on Main Street, enable families to use services that might not be accessible otherwise.

“A lot of the stigma is removed from what they do,” Lee explained. “Families First is just ingrained in what we do.”

In addition to promoting that accessibility, Lee also wants to emphasize sustainability and wellness, seeing the library as a safe haven for a variety of community members.

“Offering sanctuary to everyone is what we’ve always done,” they said. “We try to take a really compassionate approach to how we handle any issues that arise from having a lot of different communities in one place.”

One of those communities, Lee noted, is unhoused Missoulians, whose numbers have been growing recently. With their usage of the library spaces come challenges, but for the most part, Lee stressed, homeless library patrons exercise a lot of care and ownership of the library and its resources.

Lee also pointed out that the library’s new strategic plan doesn’t change its basic functions like checking out materials and children’s programming.

“I think what’s important for us is to keep conveying all of the stuff that we do well,” they said. “Keep maintaining relationships with people who are already huge library supporters. … We would never shy away from those traditional library things, either.”

Lee said Missoula represents a community of “voracious readers,” and at its core, the library is meant to support that passion. The state’s recent decision to withdraw from the American Library Association won’t compromise that commitment, she said.

“It doesn’t impact what we’re offering,” Lee stated. “It doesn’t change our services or anything.”

The ALA withdrawal resulted from controversial remarks by the organization’s director and a statewide battle over carrying certain materials in Montana libraries.

“It compels us to work even harder to make sure in our community, the rest of our state and nationally, we advocate for the freedom to read,” said Lee. “We support people’s interest and desire to read whatever they are compelled to read and not censor that.”