Missoula public safety officials sign strangulation response protocol

If a domestic violence survivor is strangled by a partner, the likelihood of that person being killed is 10 times greater.

That fact has prompted Missoula criminal justice personnel to adopt a countywide strangulation protocol — the first of its kind in the state of Montana.

The protocol has been over a year in the making by Missoula's Just Response team. It helps law enforcement and criminal justice workers respond to strangulation cases to help survivors avoid going through the trauma and victimization all over again.

Prior to the protocol, reporting individuals traveled to five different locations for interviews and processing where they had to repeat their story each time, said Missoula Police Detective Nathan Griesse, who specializes in strangulation and domestic violence investigations.

Strangulation is a felony charge signed into law in 2017. Strangulation is different from choking, according to Just Response. Choking is having an object lodged in your throat, whereas strangulation is caused by manual force on a person's neck using hands, an arm, knee or a ligature.

"It's common to have no external signs of strangulation, but have internal neck damage," a Just Response advisory states. "This could lead to stroke or even death days or weeks after the incident."

“Sadly, we’ve seen a steady growth in the number of strangulation incidents locally,” Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said at Tuesday's signing.

In 2021, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 191 interpersonal violence cases, 25% of which involved strangulation charges (defendants can also be charged with partner/family assault in addition to strangulation in the same case).

“Strangulation has been coined as the last warning shot to murder by the Training Institution of Strangulation Prevention,” Griesse added.

In 2019, Just Response sent a team to the advanced course on strangulation prevention. The team learned the tools necessary to effectively respond to strangulation calls, Griesse said. Before this, Missoula had one person in the field who spearheaded strangulation training: Cat Otway, a forensic nurse examiner at First Step Resource Center.

"This dream of having a countywide protocol has finally become a reality," Otway said at the event. "Since strangulation is one of the most violent forms of domestic violence, this protocol will now give strangulation victims a better chance for survival by treating their life-threatening injuries."

The protocol's ultimate goal is to simplify the process from that first 911 call to the final court hearing, making it easier for domestic violence survivors to report abuse.

If a person makes a 911 call reporting an abusive or physical disturbance, dispatchers identify over the phone if strangulation is present. If it is, medical and fire are immediately activated, Griesse explained. These personnel also get trained to better help people reporting strangulation.

“Law enforcement is receiving training specifically in regards to understanding strangulation,” Griesse said. “From (identifying) signs and symptoms to why a survivor acts the way they do, (it’s) really to help support and put these cases together.”

Increased educational resources for survivors is also a priority. Information about medical risks, lethality and the importance of getting to the hospital if imaging needs to be done to identify internal injuries are all a part of the education component, he said.

Ensuring that survivors don't have to continually relive trauma of physical abuse is a goal, too.

“That’s the point, is to (lessen) the amount of times they have to share their experience so they're not revictimized and traumatized every time they have to talk about this," he said.

Griesse said he hopes these efforts will increase the county’s prosecution and charging rates for strangulation cases.

The protocol isn’t a new concept in the nation, but it is the first of its kind in Montana. Griesse said Missoula drew inspiration from Maricopa County in Arizona and San Diego County in California.

“A countywide protocol is seen as best practice to reduce the chance of future domestic violence-related homicides,” he said.

Missoula police are set to host training sessions in May. Other county personnel have already begun training.

