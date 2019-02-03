Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Rezoning request for 1900-1906 Strand Avenue and 1725 Grant Street; Conditional Use Request — 2413 S. Higgins Ave. — Tavern Use.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Tourism Business Improvement District 

grant workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MSO Hub Conference Room, 101 E. Main St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

special meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Animal Control Board

When: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

 ***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1220 Burlington.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: petition to abandon a county road.

