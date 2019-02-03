Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Rezoning request for 1900-1906 Strand Avenue and 1725 Grant Street; Conditional Use Request — 2413 S. Higgins Ave. — Tavern Use.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Tourism Business Improvement District
grant workshop
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MSO Hub Conference Room, 101 E. Main St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
special meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Animal Control Board
When: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1220 Burlington.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: petition to abandon a county road.