Missoula public schools cancel activities; classes to continue

Missoula County Public Schools will cancel most school activities through the rest of March and April, but there are no plans to cancel classes at this time.
Superintendent Rob Watson shared the school district’s plans for the coronavirus pandemic at a Friday-morning press conference with other government leaders. Also on Friday, northwest Montana schools, colleges and universities made further adjustments — including the University of Montana's recall of all its study-abroad students — the Poverello Center scaled back its volunteering and service operations and the City of Missoula cancelled or scaled back public meetings and services.
As of midday Friday only one Montana resident, traveling in Maryland, had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.
At Friday’s press conference, Watson said Missoula County Public Schools will be closed as planned for spring break this coming week. At this time, he said, "we have not received any specific guidance, orders or instructions to close schools after spring break" from the federal Centers for Disease Control. However, "we are taking several … self-restriction steps after spring break."
He said the district would cancel, postpone or suspend all out-of-state school-sponsored travel for staff and students for March and April, and reassess for May and June. It will do the same for all school-sponsored activities that community members would attend, so as to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Watson said this decision "may also include any activities that are sanctioned by the Montana High School Association. That decision is a little bit outside our control."
Mark Beckman, the Montana High School Association’s executive director, did not immediately provide more information about how high school sports might be affected.
While the current plan is to continue classes after spring break, the district will also cancel activities such as assemblies that bring large groups of students together, except for essential ones such as school lunches and a scheduled ACT exam.
"None of these decisions are taken lightly," he said. "We hope that we can postpone those activities for a future date."
Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said that if a school district student or staff member tests positive for coronavirus, their school will close for a period of two to five days while public health officials assess the situation. Watson said that Missoula County Public Schools was currently unsure how it would accommodate parents' child care needs in the event of such a closure.
“We recognize there's a problem and we're going to have to solve that,” he said. “If we get to that point, it is my hope that employers would understand that we're in a different place, they would be sensitive to that, sensitive to those working parents and help us work through that.” Watson said the district did have contingency plans to deliver services like school lunches to families that need them if necessary.
Also at Friday morning’s press conference, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar reiterated hat UM’s campus would remain open and residence halls, dining halls and other services would continue, even as the Montana University System prepares to transition to remote teaching March 23.
UM separately announced Friday that it was canceling all spring 2020 and academic year 2019-20 study abroad programs, and asking the roughly 60 students currently abroad to return to the United States “as soon as possible and no later than March 22.” The Big Sky Conference has suspended all intercollegiate sports until further notice. In Kalispell, Flathead Valley Community College is continuing operations as normal, but will give students the option to participate remotely beginning March 30.
The Poverello Center, meanwhile, announced in a press release that it was limiting all-volunteer work to soup kitchen activities, and that it would close its food pantry, effective immediately, to limit visitation. Jesse Jaeger, the center’s director of advocacy and development, said that food donations would still be accepted, but they would be distributed through the center’s soup kitchen. Food Pantry clients will be referred to the Missoula Food Bank, whose operations director, Kelli Hess, said it was prepared to accommodate them.
The City of Missoula has cancelled or postponed all non-essential city meetings including Neighborhood Councils, planning meetings and other meetings that are not legally required. Complete information is on the city calendar, which will continue to be updated day-to-day, spokeswoman Ginny Merriam said.
The City Council had already chosen not to meet on Monday, March 18, or to hold committee meetings that week, in line with spring break. Council meetings will continue otherwise.
Several city services are also closed, including the public service window at the Finance Department on the second floor of City Hall and the Parking front office. Payments can still be made in various ways found on the city’s website including via mail, a drop box, online or by phone.
Additionally, Missoula Water has suspended all non-emergency services in customers’ homes. Parks and Recreation will also have some adjustments that can be found at www.missoulaparks.org.
Separately, Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath issued a memo Friday stating that all state courts will remain open (See related story). However, he encouraged attorneys with trials scheduled through the end of April to reschedule.