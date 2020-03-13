Missoula public schools cancel activities; classes to continue

“We recognize there's a problem and we're going to have to solve that,” he said. “If we get to that point, it is my hope that employers would understand that we're in a different place, they would be sensitive to that, sensitive to those working parents and help us work through that.” Watson said the district did have contingency plans to deliver services like school lunches to families that need them if necessary.

Also at Friday morning’s press conference, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar reiterated hat UM’s campus would remain open and residence halls, dining halls and other services would continue, even as the Montana University System prepares to transition to remote teaching March 23.

UM separately announced Friday that it was canceling all spring 2020 and academic year 2019-20 study abroad programs, and asking the roughly 60 students currently abroad to return to the United States “as soon as possible and no later than March 22.” The Big Sky Conference has suspended all intercollegiate sports until further notice. In Kalispell, Flathead Valley Community College is continuing operations as normal, but will give students the option to participate remotely beginning March 30.