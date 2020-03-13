Missoula public schools cancel activities

Missoula County Public Schools will cancel most school activities through the rest of March and April, but there are no plans to cancel classes at this time.
Superintendent Rob Watson made the announcement at a Friday-morning press conference that Missoula government leaders held to update the public on the area's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Also at Friday's press conference, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said that UM had canceled its spring sports season.
As of midday Friday, only one Montana resident, traveling in Maryland, had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But the state has undertaken several steps to curb the spread of the disease, including transitioning the Montana University System to online-only instruction and canceling or scaling back several large public gatherings.
Watson said Missoula County Public Schools will be closed as planned for spring break this coming week. At this time, he said, "we have not received any specific guidance, orders or instructions to close schools after spring break" from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, "we are taking several … self-restriction steps after spring break." He said the district would cancel, postpone or suspend all out-of-state school-sponsored travel for staff and students for March and April, and reassess for May and June. It will do the same for all school-sponsored activities that community members would attend, so as to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Crawford said this decision "may also include any activities that are sanctioned by the Montana High School Association. That decision is a little bit outside our control."
While the current plan is to continue classes after spring break, the district will also cancel activities such as assemblies that bring large groups of students together, except for essential ones such as school lunches and a scheduled ACT exam.
"None of these decisions are taken lightly," he said. "We hope that we can postpone those activities for a future date."
Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said that if school district student or staff member tests positive for coronavirus, their school will close for a period of two to five days while public health officials assess the situation. Watson said that Missoula County Public Schools was currently unsure how it would accommodate parents' child care needs in the event of such a closure.
