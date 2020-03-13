Missoula public schools cancel activities

As of midday Friday, only one Montana resident, traveling in Maryland, had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But the state has undertaken several steps to curb the spread of the disease, including transitioning the Montana University System to online-only instruction and canceling or scaling back several large public gatherings.

Watson said Missoula County Public Schools will be closed as planned for spring break this coming week. At this time, he said, "we have not received any specific guidance, orders or instructions to close schools after spring break" from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, "we are taking several … self-restriction steps after spring break." He said the district would cancel, postpone or suspend all out-of-state school-sponsored travel for staff and students for March and April, and reassess for May and June. It will do the same for all school-sponsored activities that community members would attend, so as to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Crawford said this decision "may also include any activities that are sanctioned by the Montana High School Association. That decision is a little bit outside our control."