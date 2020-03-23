Missoula public schools open for daylong supply pick-up

Missoula County Public Schools were nearly empty on Monday with the exception of families and students trickling in and out to gather their belongings, grab-and-go lunches and loaner laptops.
The district opened all its schools for a single day Monday so that students and families could retrieve items left behind when the state-mandated shutdown was imposed. Schools across the district handed out laptops on a first-come, first-served basis for students who lack the technology at home.
The laptops are one step the district is taking to shift to online learning as it waits to hear if Gov. Steve Bullock’s closure of public K-12 schools will extend beyond Friday, March 27.
Students at Lowell Elementary School are also getting access to internet, thanks to the support of a neighborhood organization.
“We are going to be providing internet to families, hopefully starting on Friday for those who don't have it,” said Sam Duncan of the North Missoula Community Development Corporation.
Duncan said the organization will provide hotspots for families who lack internet access through a grant from Walmart. They are working with Lowell staff to survey families and identify the need.
This week, teachers across the district are working on developing online learning programs should the school closure be extended. Superintendent Rob Watson told the Missoulian last week that the district is working on finding ways to ensure all students can access online learning.
“That's another hurdle that we’re trying to work through right now,” Watson said last week.
Duncan said the community support and in-place support systems give Lowell the ability to offer resources that go "above and beyond” some other schools in the district. She said she hopes those support systems can provide a framework as families adjust to change.
“This school are already attended by a lot of kids who have limited access to resources on a good day so in this time, when the stress for them is really turned up, having your neighborhood turn out for you can make you feel like you're not alone,” Duncan said.
In the Family Resource Center room at Lowell, staff packed new backpacks with school supplies and the refurbished laptops to hand to families on Monday, in addition to a list of resources for families to find food, medical care and other basic needs.
Lowell principal Barbara Frank said families can also stop by the school’s market, a satellite location for the Missoula Food Bank, on Wednesdays to pick up boxes of food.
Frank said she attributes the school’s readiness to help families with an array of resources to a community group started at the school this fall to ensure support for the many low-income students the school serves.
“Because we already had that group working on things for Lowell, it was really easy to pull that group of community members back together,” Frank said.
The district announced Monday that families at all schools and across Missoula will have access to meals in a variety of ways. Prepacked lunches and breakfasts are available for any youth under 18 regardless of their income status, including private school or home-schooled students, or students from other school districts.
Throughout school closures, Chief Charlo, Franklin, Lowell and Russell schools will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for meal pick-up, which will include lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Meals will also be delivered on all elementary school bus routes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The district is using the PK5 bus routes because there are more stops, in more neighborhoods; however, any youth under 18 will be able to get food at the stops. The district is asking each family to send only one person (who can be an adult) to pick up the meals at the sites or bus stops, and practice maintaining a 6-foot distance from others waiting in line for meals.
The district also rolled out a new communication schedule on Monday.
District-level communications will come out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 3 p.m. School-level communications will come out on Tuesdays and Thursdays by 3 p.m.
According to the district’s website, all staff will be checking and responding to emails and phone calls as they are able this week. The district advised families to be aware that returned phone calls may come from a number that says No Caller ID, Unknown, or Blocked because staff will not be using school phones to return calls.
The district also directed families who have not been receiving emails to check junk and spam folders, log into mcpsmt.parentlink.net to check delivery preferences, and check updates at www.mcpsmt.org/covid-19
Additionally, the district has provided a list of activities and lessons for students and families to use this week while teachers develop the new curriculum.