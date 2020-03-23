Missoula public schools open for daylong supply pick-up

Frank said she attributes the school’s readiness to help families with an array of resources to a community group started at the school this fall to ensure support for the many low-income students the school serves.

“Because we already had that group working on things for Lowell, it was really easy to pull that group of community members back together,” Frank said.

The district announced Monday that families at all schools and across Missoula will have access to meals in a variety of ways. Prepacked lunches and breakfasts are available for any youth under 18 regardless of their income status, including private school or home-schooled students, or students from other school districts.

Throughout school closures, Chief Charlo, Franklin, Lowell and Russell schools will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for meal pick-up, which will include lunch and breakfast for the next day.