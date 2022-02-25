Missoula public schools seek recommendation for interim superintendent

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees voted for the district to recommend an interim superintendent by their next meeting, and then begin its search to hire a permanent replacement during the next academic year.

MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson announced in an email to staff last week that he will leave his position at the end of June.

“We’re really presented with two different options,” Board Chair Diane Lorenzen said on Tuesday, explaining that the trustees can discuss appointing an interim superintendent or initiate a search.

Four months is not enough time for an effective search, she said, adding that this has been an “unstable period” for the board amid the pandemic, and she personally favors seeking an interim superintendent for the time being based on a recommendation from the district.

Trustee Grace Decker shared the same sentiments.

If the board goes the interim route, it would likely begin a search for a permanent superintendent early next school year, Lorenzen said.

Superintendent searches typically take roughly six months in Missoula, said Elizabeth Kaleva, an attorney for the district. She recommended using an outside firm to help with that process, as they are labor-intensive. From there, the firm would screen initial candidates and consult community groups to narrow the search before turning candidates to the board to select finalists.

Trustee Jennifer Vogel said she doesn’t think an interim superintendent is the right move and the board could start the search now to save time and money. Trustee Mike Gehl seconded Vogel’s sentiments.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me to prolong this situation out another year and a half or 15, 16 months to come up with a finalized decision here,” Gehl said, adding his support for seeking an outside firm to help with the process.

Decker responded that the upcoming school board election will change the makeup of the board and she feels the newly elected trustees deserve the opportunity to fully be involved in the search process. Newly elected trustees will not be able to join the board until May.

“While we are here, the board who will actually make this decision will not be the board that is gathered in this room tonight,” Decker said, noting that more time would also allow community stakeholders to be better involved in the search.

Decker motioned to have the district recommend an interim candidate for board approval, and that the board begin an immediate search for a firm to hire a permanent superintendent in the 2022-2023 academic year. The motion passed in a 9-2 vote, with Gehl and Vogel voting against.

Watson will start a new role in July as executive director of School Administrators of Montana, an organization that advocates for public education. He will remain with the district through June 30.

Trustees shared their thoughts regarding Watson’s departure at this week’s meeting.

Decker said she and many others are feeling sadness at the news of Watson’s departure, but pride that he is moving forward with advocating for students in Montana.

Decker has been a part of three superintendent searches in her time on the board.

Lorenzen said she feels fortunate for Watson’s leadership at the district. She has also been a part of three superintendent searches while on the board.

“I’ve never seen someone so effective at this position — he just takes in information, synthesizes it, makes decisions and keeps moving,” Lorenzen said. “We’ve been hit with so much in the last two years and I’m just so proud of the work he’s led us to do and I’m pleased that the entire state gets to share his expertise over the long term.”

It is important that the board finds a superintendent who shares and intends to uphold the values described by the board’s latest strategic plan, Lorenzen said.

Watson’s “instrumental” leadership and presence with the board will be missed, said Trustee Wilena Old Person.

“When I spoke with Dr. Watson about his departure coming, I think I was at a loss for words because seeing another person of color in these board meetings was really insightful for me,” Old Person said.

