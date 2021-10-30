Missoula pushes toward first usage of Affordable Housing Trust Fund money

An update on the Affordable Housing Trust Fund was provided and Missoula took steps toward funding its first project in city council’s Administration and Finance meeting on Wednesday.

A $26,250 project with United Way is likely to be the first use of the money, which can be allocated as a grant or a loan. It passed 9-0 with one abstaining vote and moves to a public hearing, which will take place during a city council meeting on Nov. 8.

The United Way project is called the Centralized Housing Solution Fund, which “is a flexible financial assistance fund intended to divert households from the houselessness system in Missoula. It is available for households who identify it as a need for resolving their housing crisis through diversion or rapid exit conversations,” according to city documents. Projects were asked to be “innovative” in addition to other criteria.

“We knew that this innovation round was really kind of a test round to just get started and test some of the policies and procedures that we had just developed,” Emily Armstrong, Missoula’s Reaching Home program manager, told committee.

The oversight committee for the housing trust fund is also fully seated, with 12 members. That committee received three requests totaling $445,250 for use of trust fund money, with $300,000 available to be used.

“​​The $273,750 not allocated during this award cycle will remain in the balance of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and will be available for award making in the Unified Application round that will open in the winter of 2022,” a city document stated. The applications were scored using a rubric and recommendations were then made.

Only around 10% of the available trust fund dollars were allocated, which councilor Heather Harp questioned why.

“We wanted to ultimately wait and encourage applicants to come back to the unified round, because it is right around the corner and we have an opportunity to provide feedback to applicants who did apply and also do some outreach and work with other community partners to encourage more applications,” Armstrong told the committee.

The unified round Armstrong mentions is the next round of trust fund grants and loans, which will happen in the first half of 2022.

“In this round we didn’t get a lot of applications, potentially because it was (a fast turnaround). We didn’t necessarily know we were going to (be able to) run it,” Armstrong said. “There is a timing (factor) to knowing whether you have a project ready to propose.”

Councilor Mirtha Becerra, who was part of the scoring process, said those involved want to put the trust fund dollars “out to be effective as possible, as soon as possible in the community,” but it has to be “balanced.”

“The two projects that did not get funded — it’s not because they won’t do good in the community, they absolutely could, this was just not the right time for it,” Becerra said.

Andrea Davis, the executive director of Homeword, spoke to council during a public comment session regarding one of the projects that was not funded — a Habitat for Humanity project, for which Homeword was assisting.

Davis said she has tried to register with Engage Missoula, the city’s website for projects going on in the community, five times and expressed concern Missoula was using that as its registration portal. She said the issue was never addressed.

Davis also said those involved with the Habitat for Humanity project received a notice that gave reasons for the application being denied, but did not see the rubric or how their project compared to others that were proposed for money from the trust fund.

The project they proposed was finding placement for five modular homes — sites for two of the five had been secured and identified — and Davis said one of the reasons given as to why their project was declined was because three other areas for those homes had not been identified yet.

“Two of the homes could have been placed immediately and there’s nothing that stops the staff or the selection committee from suggesting a partial funding of an application,” Davis said.

Davis asked the committee to be “innovative” in its approach to using the trust fund.

“When I think about an innovation round and I think about innovative funding and I think about the critical needs that are out there, I think more of these resources could have been deployed now,” Davis said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.