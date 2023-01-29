Missoula quilters rally for Ukraine

Hundreds of quilts will make their way from Missoula across the Atlantic Ocean to Ukraine where they’ll be parceled out to Ukrainians impacted by the current war’s violence.

The Missoula’s Quilters Guild will ferry donated quilts to a nonprofit based in Lehi, Utah. From there, the group, Wrap Ukraine With Quilts, sends them overseas to people living through the unyielding war in Ukraine.

“We have well over 300 quilts, and more are coming in every day,” organizer and quilter Joni Stormo said.

On Wednesday, about a dozen Missoula quilters gathered at the public library to sew Montana labels onto the quilts before they’re shipped out. The labels feature a simple design, a heart with an outline of the state and “Montana” written on it. The design was crafted by Stormo’s husband, Loren.

Stormo said they want Ukrainians to know where the blankets came from.

“And maybe when the war is over, that will be a special thing for them, a keepsake, that somebody in Montana cared during the war to make something for them,” she added.

The lion's share of the donations are from Missoula Quilters Guild members, but Stormo said they’ve also come in from quilters in the Bitterroot and Flathead valleys, Thompson Falls, Helena and Bozeman.

“The response has been overwhelming,” she added. “It’s like quilters wanted to do something to help and all I did was offer them an opportunity and then the floodgates opened.”

They’ve amassed roughly 400 blankets since Stormo opened up donations on Dec. 28. She will start shipping them to Utah in the coming days.

“All we have to do is fill a box with 50 to 70 pounds of quilts,” she explained. From there, they’ll send them out via UPS.

The idea for the quilt drive came to Stormo when she was visiting Hungary in December. During the trip, she realized how close she was to the Ukraine border.

“That made the war feel very close and very real,” Stormo said. “It got me thinking about what I could do as an individual to help Ukraine besides just send money to charities.”

Stormo connected the dots on her skills as a quilter with how blankets help people with warmth, something that’s especially an issue during wartime. She also wanted a personal, tangible item to send that a group in Missoula could come together and collaborate on.

When she got back to the U.S., she asked her fellow Missoula quilters if they’d be up for sending quilts to Ukraine.

“The quilters ran with the idea,” she said.

Rose Rademan has been part of the Missoula Quilters Guild for decades.

She was at the library on Wednesday, sitting alongside her fellow quilters sewing labels onto the Ukraine-bound blankets. Rademan said she’s been thinking about how cold Missoula gets without the threat of power going off, something that people living in war zones have to face.

“It just was kind of heartbreaking to think about how many people might not have power every now and then,” she said.

A seasoned quilter, Rademan has a surplus of quilts at home that she’s made over the years.

“Why not just give away the ones I have?” she said.

Wrap Ukraine in Quilts is run by Hello Cottons, a quilt shop. To date, they’ve donated 21,262 blankets to Ukraine, Stormo said. She’s looking forward to getting the quilts in the mail. She hopes they arrive in Ukraine sometime in February.