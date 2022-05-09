Missoula rallies for equitable child care in national 'Day Without Child Care'

Local child care providers and advocates joined a nationwide protest on Monday with a gathering in front of the Missoula County Courthouse to call for improved wages and affordable, equitable access to care.

Across the country, many child care workers participated in A Day Without Child Care by going on strike. Most Missoula providers opted against closing their doors.

“I care about these families and I feel for them,” said River Yang, who runs Montessori Plus International. “I couldn’t imagine us closing even for two hours. What would they do?”

Instead, some child care experts like Yang opted to take the day as an opportunity to speak candidly about the challenges their field faces. Wild Wonders Early Learning Program provider BriAnne Morline organized Monday's rally.

About 25 people and children attended Missoula’s rally to hear about the impact of child care access from parents, providers and local leaders, who discussed challenges around the high cost of tuition, limited spots for children and staffing woes.

“We know that the child care system doesn’t work for providers and it doesn’t work for families and it certainly doesn’t work for our economy,” said Grace Decker, the Missoula County Collaborative Coordinator for the local nonprofit Zero to Five. “If any of those things are going to get better, we have to start with the people who make the child care system work and providers.”

The challenges facing child care snag parents, children, providers and communities in a vicious circle. When child care providers struggle to hire or retain employees they risk shuttering their business. If working parents cannot afford the cost for tuition – which is an average of $9,500 annually for infant care and $8,365 a year for 4-year-old care in Montana – they quit the workforce to stay home.

“Life without child care would be awful,” said Chelsea Nichols, parent to a 3-year-old and medical receptionist in Frenchtown. She said she wouldn’t be able to work without child care.

“I feel like I’m a connecting block between patients needing medical care and getting them into the clinic,” Nichols said. “Without being able to go to work, it would just be kind of strenuous on the clinic and I help out the community that way.”

There are more than 74,000 children under age 6 in Montana. Nearly 67% of those have parents in the workforce and need preschool child care, according to Montana Kids Count, a resource for data on child and family well-being in the state. Additionally, there are 90,500 children between the ages of 6 and 12 who may also need care before and after school.

Montana reported 1,269 licensed facilities who provided care for 22,531 children between the ages of 0 to 12 in 2020.

“That is an astronomical supply issue,” Moline said, who has worked in child care for 14 years.

Due to inflation this year, Moline’s food budget has nearly doubled. Additionally, recent legislative changes to child care licensing requirements no longer allow new teachers to complete training or orientation until the state has approved their paperwork. In many cases, it takes the state anywhere from three to eight weeks to complete background checks.

It took Moline’s most recent hire four weeks to be approved by the state.

“Meanwhile, I was forced with the decision to pay their wages in the interim or risk that they go find another job,” she said.

While there is a lag in letting new-hires start the job, receiving applications for qualified candidates is also a struggle due to low wages in the field.

Recently, Moline noticed that many people applying for jobs in child care have limited history in related fields and expect to be paid a minimum of $13 an hour. Many providers – including Moline – can't afford that. Additionally, she can’t provide her employees benefits like health insurance or paid maternity leave.

Moline’s program, Wild Wonders, is a part of the Montana Quality Rating System, also known as STARS, which provides some additional financial support for quarterly raises and professional development.

“But that is not a sustainable form of business practice and many programs are unable to participate in such grant programs when they are already struggling to maintain employees,” Moline said.

Generally, Moline prefers to operate her program on a ratio of one teacher to five children. Due to staffing challenges she has been unable to maintain that ratio. These challenges particularly limit her ability to accept infants at Wild Wonders and she turns away anywhere from three to five families a week.

Attendees were encouraged to bring attention to these challenges with other community members, as well as political leaders on local, state and federal levels.

“Let’s remember that and this is also an exciting opportunity for folks to really think about how to advocate differently,” said Juanita Vero, a Missoula County Commissioner. “This is an opportunity for partners that don’t necessarily link arms in this space to actually come together.”

