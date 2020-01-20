Community members filled St. Anthony Catholic Church on Monday to gather and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The gathering illustrated Missoula's strides to amplify voices long muffled as Shawn White Grass led a march to the church and Rabbi Laurie Franklin gave the keynote address.
The day honoring King gave stage to those seeking solidarity, said Joseph Grady, who added King's message gave him hope for a better world when he was a child.
"One thing I've come to understand in my lifetime are the issues he spoke about, he was murdered for using his voice," said Grady, 48. "That for me, as a Native American man, is a very powerful reality.
"I try to come to events like this to stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters and listen to what they have to say, as well."
Missoula's youth had a clear message at a rally at the Roxy Theater just before the community gathering at St. Anthony. Empower Montana hosted the youth rally to give students a chance to share their experience. Brandon Pannell and Elizabeth Mills-Low, both students on Empower's Youth Advisory Council, talked about the disparities they endure in school, but both spoke also about the change they hope to develop through the organization.
"Although issues in my school are not resolved yet, and most likely will not be in my time there, I know that I am making a difference in the long run, by teaching others and holding space for conversations," Mills-Low told the audience.
Valeria Miranda, keynote speaker for the youth rally and a junior at the University of Montana, shared her own experiences in growing up in a public school system that made her feel more like a statistic until she began engaging in civic groups. But through grade school, while learning about "the greatness of our country," Miranda said the "greatness" typically came through a lesson about a prominent white, Christian man — that was, until she learned about King.
"He was the only one I could relate to based on the color of my skin," she said.
After her speech, Miranda told the Missoulian she wants the youth to know their experiences and growth can be used to help others.
"The many micro-aggressions we face every day, their education and the hardships they face, they're all part of what's going to get them to college," she said. "I see the things that I've gone through have made me the person I am today and made the things I want to do today."
Montanans don't have to reach far for examples of racism out in the open, considering an incident days earlier at a high school basketball game in Columbia Falls. Upon announcing the starters in the girls basketball game on Jan. 16, the local Columbia Falls announcer described the visiting Browning Lady Indians as the "Lazy Indians," according to a letter of apology sent by Columbia Falls Principal Scott Gaiser to Browning Public Schools Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall.
Gaiser's letter notified Browning school officials that the unidentified announcer had been terminated, but also acknowledged the Jan. 16 incident was less than a year separated from another incident between the two teams in which a Columbia Falls fan held up a sign reading "FTI," a derogatory message toward the Browning teams, which comprise Blackfeet tribal members.
The following day, as Browning prepared to host the Columbia Falls boys' basketball team, Guardipee-Hall penned a letter to the Browning community to stand for civility rather than stoop to the announcer's level.
Grady said Montanans can learn from the people of color in their own communities
"Don't be afraid to go in search of powwows and food ceremonies with your regional Indigenous communities," Grady said. "I think that, as Montanans, probably the biggest thing is show up to our events, help us build community, help us be part of the community and maybe even take a chance to learn while you're out in those spaces. There is rife opportunity within our community to host cultural events that have an authenticity, and a messaging from those communities that can be very beneficial in terms of informing us as to what the next steps are."