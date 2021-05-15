Missoula Ranger District hosts virtual public meeting for Wildfire Adapted Missoula project

The Missoula Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, to address questions about the recently released Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Wildfire Adapted Missoula project.

Information on how to join the meeting will be posted at fs.usda.gov/lolo#wam, and a meeting link and call-in phone number will be made available one day prior to the meeting at this location. The virtual meeting will be held on the Microsoft TEAMS meeting platform. Instructions on how to join a TEAMS meeting will also be available at fs.usda.gov/lolo#wam.

The Missoula Ranger District is currently seeking public feedback through June 3 on the Environmental Assessment for the Wildfire Adapted Missoula (WAM) project located on National Forest lands that surround the communities of Missoula, Lolo, Grant Creek, East Missoula, Bonner, Clinton, and Turah in Missoula County.

Wildfire Adapted Missoula is a risk-based strategic fuels management project designed to implement the Missoula County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). The WAM project area boundary includes approximately 177,229 acres of National Forest lands, including the pending acquisition of 12,791 acres later in 2021.