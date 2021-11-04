Missoula rape suspect pleads not guilty

A man accused of raping a woman at a downtown hotel in October pleaded not guilty to the charge Thursday afternoon.

Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony.

Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta presided. Mohmand communicated through a registered Farsi interpreter appearing via Zoom.

A woman reported to Missoula police that Mohmand allegedly raped her at the Residence Inn on Oct. 17. He invited the woman back to his hotel room, where he sexually assaulted her and wouldn't let her leave, charging documents said.

Mohmand told police he was visiting Missoula on a “worldwide trip.” He confirmed he had met the woman and her friends downtown. At Thursday's hearing, Mohmand communicated through the interpreter that he did have sexual intercourse with the woman but said it was consensual. He added that if he was guilty, he would say so.

Mohmand is a humanitarian parolee from Afghanistan. In an email to the Missoulian on Oct. 21, Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, confirmed Mohmand is part of the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance Program. He is one of 20 Afghan evacuees currently in Montana.

He is not part of the Special Immigrant Visa program, which is for individuals who have worked for the U.S. government in Iraq and Afghanistan as translators. The SIV program is separate from the humanitarian parolee program.

Earlier this month, Montana lawmakers called on President Biden to halt the resettlement of Afghan refugees and evacuees after they found out about Mohmand's case. Both U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte called on the Biden administration to give answers about the vetting process being used for Afghan refugees resettling in Montana.

"We remain steadfast that the circumstances and alleged actions of one individual are not reflective of refugee or immigrant communities. For decades we have welcomed immigrant families and have watched them thrive and contribute to their communities and the nation," a statement from the International Rescue Committee said in response.

A hearing for Mohmand is set for Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. He is held at the Missoula jail on a $50,000 bond. His public defender, Stephanie McKnight, requested that a bond hearing be set for a later date.

