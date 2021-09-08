Missoula ratepayers will get day in court over utility pre-approval

Attorney Monica Tranel, representing the plaintiffs, said NorthWestern should finance the Laurel project independently — without obtaining pre-approval from the commission — rather than rely on ratepayers to guarantee the company recovered the costs of the project. She said building a natural gas plant when “climate change impacts are in front of us” is irresponsible from both financial and livable climate perspectives.

“They are asking Montana consumers to take on significant financial expense that their management and shareholders should take on,” Tranel said.

Asked to provide comment on the judge’s order, NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email that the company is reviewing the order.

In its filings, NorthWestern argued that what members of 350Montana pay for electricity is not germane to the group’s purpose and that its members therefore don’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The utility company further argued that the injuries are too general and widely shared to confer standing. Both NorthWestern and the state also said the lawsuit is premature given that NorthWestern’s application to build the Laurel Generating Station is still pending before the PSC.