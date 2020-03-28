Missoula real estate agents see slight dip in activity

"Some of that is hard to parse through because it's weather dependent, so it's not necessarily as comparable, but it kind of reinforces what I'm seeing, which is that things haven't changed that much," he said.

Meisinger said he's got buyers calling him all the time, and he's constantly sending new listings to people.

"They're still acting like it's an aggressive market," he said. "Our market has been busy lately. It slowed down a little this winter. Typically, this is our prime time through June anyway, and then it can taper off in July and August as people get in their last hurrah for the summer."

Rhiannon Coburn, a Realtor with Windermere Real Estate in Missoula, said she's not an extremely busy agent, but she's heard from colleagues that buyers and sellers are holding off.

"I personally have only had one client hold off, everybody else is trying to move forward," she said. "I may not be the best gauge because I'm not as busy. But I have heard from other agents that they've had transactions cancelled."

Nationally, home sales surged in February to their highest level in 13 years.

Curtis is hoping people who are thinking about selling will do it because he's seen how far prices have surged due to a lack of inventory.

"I got my license in 2015 and it's been a wild five years," he said. "I would love to see more houses on the market to help meet demand. Prices have jumped so high, it's really hard for folks who have little to no negotiating power, and they have to put in an offer above asking just to be considered."

