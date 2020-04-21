You are the owner of this article.
Missoula receives 500 more swabs for testing
Nicole Bierens, RN, right, retrieves a test swab from a patient with help from Dr. Eugenia Haight, center, and Elly Webster, RN, recently at the Missoula City-County Health Department's drive-through COVID-19 testing center at the fairgrounds. Testing is available by appointment, and patients stay in their vehicles and swab themselves to provide further safety for health care staff.

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced that it had received 500 additional swabs for COVID-19 testing.

Tuesday's announcement came a week after the department said it would expand testing at its drive-through testing center available to all Missoula County residents and health care workers with symptoms. According to a press release, this expanded service had caught three additional cases that would have been missed otherwise.

This latest shipment of swabs — on top of other recent shipments of supplies — will enable this expanded service to continue for now. However, swab availability will likely limit the department’s local testing ability long-term, the health department’s press release cautioned.

“We’re excited that we’re able to offer this service to our county, and are encouraged by the supplies coming our way. We want people to take advantage of this opportunity and give us a call,” the press release quoted Incident Commander Cindy Farr as saying. She told the Missoulian that as of Monday morning, more than 1,500 people in Missoula County had been tested. 

The drive-through testing center is located at the County Fairgrounds. Testing there is by appointment only, but it does not require a prescription and comes free of charge. Residents and health care workers with symptoms can call 406-258- INFO (4636) Monday through Thursday to schedule a test.

Also on Tuesday, Farr said that the department hoped to release plans for a gradual re-opening of local businesses and services within the next few days.

