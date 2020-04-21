Missoula receives 500 more swabs for testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced that it had received 500 additional swabs for COVID-19 testing.

Tuesday's announcement came a week after the department said it would expand testing at its drive-through testing center available to all Missoula County residents and health care workers with symptoms. According to a press release, this expanded service had caught three additional cases that would have been missed otherwise.

This latest shipment of swabs — on top of other recent shipments of supplies — will enable this expanded service to continue for now. However, swab availability will likely limit the department’s local testing ability long-term, the health department’s press release cautioned.

“We’re excited that we’re able to offer this service to our county, and are encouraged by the supplies coming our way. We want people to take advantage of this opportunity and give us a call,” the press release quoted Incident Commander Cindy Farr as saying. She told the Missoulian that as of Monday morning, more than 1,500 people in Missoula County had been tested.