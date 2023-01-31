Missoula receives $9 million for transportation improvements

The city of Missoula is receiving over $9 million in transportation funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program.

The funding will be used to implement multiple safety improvements on a 2-mile segment along South Avenue and a 0.25-mile segment along Clements Road.

According to a press release, the crash rates for the two project locations are more than eight to 10 times higher than the county average. Both streets are minor arterials, and the project area connects a rural Missoula County neighborhood to the center of the city by way of a 156-acre regional park and a large hospital and medical campus.

The project will build separated bicycle lanes and sidewalks and extend and widen the existing shared-use path to better serve the schools, regional park and other facilities. The project will improve safety and increase accessibility for transit riders by establishing well-designed, ADA-compliant bus stops that are connected to the sidewalk network. The project will create Complete Streets connections for all users from the destinations along the corridor to services like grocery, retail, restaurants, shopping malls, parks, schools and other services just east of the project area.

Missoula’s $9 million allocation is part of an $11 million package going out to the cities of Missoula and Kalispell, as well as the Blackfeet Tribe and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Kalispell will get $520,000 to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. The Blackfeet Tribe will get $797,105 for a project known as Blackfeet Safe Streets and Roads for All: A Community Safe Systems Approach to Improve the Safety, Health, Economy, and Environment of the Blackfeet Nation. The CSKT will also develop a comprehensive safety action plan using $368,000.