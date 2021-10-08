Missoula records seven COVID deaths since Monday, breaks single-day case record

Seven Missoulians died of COVID this week and Missoula again broke its daily record for cases, with 178 more reported on Friday.
Missoula also broke its incident rate record, with 96 cases per 100,000, meaning the virus is circulating at a high rate among the population. There are now 2,546 cases. As a source of comparison, there were just 29 active cases on June 30.
Since that point, cases have increased to disastrous levels. On Friday, Missoula County Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck said a request for an additional two weeks of help from the Montana National Guard was approved.
Hospitals have been at or near capacity for weeks. There are 56 people hospitalized due to COVID in the county, 34 of whom are county residents.
“Honestly, what I think is driving (the case increases) is that people have COVID fatigue,” said Cindy Farr, the health department’s incident commander for the COVID-19 response. “Nobody wants to believe that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.”
Farr also mentioned again — as have many health care professionals, local politicians and others within the health department — that counties in Montana are hamstrung by laws passed during the last legislative session.
The Missoula City-County Health Department would likely reinstate a mask mandate if it had the legal authority, Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said on Sept. 17.
For now, Farr is asking Missoulians to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines that have been in place for the majority of the pandemic.
“The only thing that we can do is ask people to do the right thing by limiting their social circles, wearing a mask when you’re out in public places, social distancing as much as possible, staying home when you’re sick and getting tested for COVID, especially as we move into cold and flu season,” Farr said. “It’s going to be particularly important because our hospitals are already a bit overwhelmed at this point.
“We have yet to see flu cases in Missoula, but we know it’s coming.”
The health department is offering walk-in flu shots on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 301 W. Adler Street in Missoula. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the location.
“The best thing we can do is try to reduce the numbers of COVID cases that we have in order to protect our health infrastructure,” Farr said.
Of the COVID cases, the vast majority are in the 20 to 39 age range, accounting for nearly 37%, according to health department data. There are also 509 active cases between the ages of 0 and 19.
Vaccination rates in the county continue to climb, though slowly. Nearly 71% of Missoula County’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Breaking that number down further, 57.12% of the county’s total population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID — an increase from late June, when around 52% of the total population was fully vaccinated.
“There’s definitely concern from us in public health that we could just continue to see these kind of numbers throughout winter, unless people choose to change their behavior,” Farr said.
