Missoula records seven COVID deaths since Monday, breaks single-day case record

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For now, Farr is asking Missoulians to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines that have been in place for the majority of the pandemic.

“The only thing that we can do is ask people to do the right thing by limiting their social circles, wearing a mask when you’re out in public places, social distancing as much as possible, staying home when you’re sick and getting tested for COVID, especially as we move into cold and flu season,” Farr said. “It’s going to be particularly important because our hospitals are already a bit overwhelmed at this point.

“We have yet to see flu cases in Missoula, but we know it’s coming.”

The health department is offering walk-in flu shots on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 301 W. Adler Street in Missoula. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the location.

“The best thing we can do is try to reduce the numbers of COVID cases that we have in order to protect our health infrastructure,” Farr said.

Of the COVID cases, the vast majority are in the 20 to 39 age range, accounting for nearly 37%, according to health department data. There are also 509 active cases between the ages of 0 and 19.