Missoula Red Robin's future uncertain after closure due to staff shortages

Over the weekend, signs appeared on the doors to Missoula’s Red Robin announcing the restaurant was closed due to staff shortages.

In the notes, local management apologized for the inconvenience of the sudden closure and mentioned that a reopening date has yet to be set.

There are no jobs at the Missoula location listed on Red Robin’s official website as of Monday afternoon. Red Robin's corporate office has not returned the Missoulian’s request for comment about the status of hiring, or future plans for the restaurant located in the Southgate Mall.

Additionally, the property is listed as “closed” online.

Tim Winger, the property manager for the mall, confirmed the closure of Red Robin and did not have any additional information to provide about the status of the restaurant or future plans to reopen.

The closure of the Missoula location leaves only one Red Robin in Montana, which can be found in Billings.

The news of the closure was first reported by NBC Montana on Sunday.

