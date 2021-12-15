Missoula Redevelopment Agency updates budget

Missoula City Council's Administration and Finance Committee heard a request to increase the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's revenues and expenditures on Wednesday.

The proposal calls for an increase in expenditures by $2.18 million and revenues by $2.103 million. This amends the annual appropriations to the organization, which were set during the fiscal year 2021 budget process.

This was proposed "in order to recognize appropriate revenue based on final valuations and mill levies, anticipated grants and bond proceeds, and administrative and project-related revenue and expenditures during the fiscal year and incorporate on-going construction projects and bond issues with related debt service that were carried forward from fiscal year 2020," a city referral document stated.

The request does not impact Missoula's general fund, the document said. The changes came as a result of the MRA's annual audit, Jil Dunn, the agency's business and project manager, told the committee on Wednesday. That audit is separate from the city's annual audit.

The MRA uses projected mill levies during its budget process and adjusts as needed when those are finalized, Dunn said. It gives them an accurate picture of revenue and debt that has been approved.

MRA had $10.4 million at the beginning of FY21, revenue of $32 million and expenditures of $30.4 million, according to a document detailing the budget. The ending balance of the fund was approximately $12 million.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

