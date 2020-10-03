Missoula Redevelopment Agency works to spark renewal

Buchanan said the First Interstate Bank project, for example, led to the construction of the Central Park parking garage and was a catalyst for development in the Front Street District. The district was created at the request of the bank's developers, who argued that the area was "blighted," a term some critics have taken issue with. But Buchanan said the parking commission in Missoula "has never been able to fund structured parking or parking garages without TIF money."

To understand both the praise and opposition to tax increment financing, it’s important to understand how it works: When the city creates an urban renewal district, the “base” amount of property tax revenue is recorded based on the last tax roll prior to the creation of the district. The “base” property tax revenue continues to pay for things like city services and schools for the duration of the district’s lifetime, which can be from 15 to 40 years. Any increases in property tax revenue over the “base” (theoretically resulting from new development) go into a separate fund earmarked to spur economic development.

“The philosophy of urban renewal, as it's practiced in many cities and states outside of Montana, is to create urban renewal districts, areas that public and private attention can be focused to induce private investment,” Badenoch said.