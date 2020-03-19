Missoula religious congregations head online to avoid coronavirus spread

Missoula’s churches, synagogues and other places of worship are headed online in response to the coronavirus concerns and recommendations against large gatherings.
While some services have had live and archived broadcasts in place for years, others are just giving it a go for the first time. Some churches, many of which are currently observing Lent, are even combining services with others of the same denomination to help each other with the technology they have available.
At Immanuel Lutheran Church, Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner said her congregation had branched out into online streaming a few years ago so that people who were homebound or otherwise unable to attend on Sunday mornings could stay tuned into the service.
Now, with churches following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to cancel large gatherings, she said the only step that needed to be taken was asking people not to come to in-person service.
“There are four other Evangelical Lutheran churches in town who also won’t be hosting in-person services, so the pastors from those churches are all going to come here on Sunday and live stream to all of our communities,” she said. “Of course we’re all the same denomination, but we’re making sure there’s a familiar face for people watching at home from each of our congregations.”
In addition to bringing in pastors from other local churches, she said they would be adding photos from past church gatherings from each church to the slideshows that play during hymns and songs so that people will feel connected to their communities. With many people working from home and practicing social-distancing, maintaining that feeling of community can be important during times of loneliness.
Rev. Dr. Jennifer Yocum at the University Congregational Church said church staff and members were on a steep learning curve finding ways to fill the in-person gap. But she said they didn't plan to simply livestream a Sunday service and call it enough.
With multiple prayer sessions each day connecting over a variety of platforms, as well as group projects and photo and video posts from artists and musicians in the church, she said they were working to maintain the close community aspect of the church.
"We’re learning how to create opportunities for people to connect with each other," Yocum said. "People can get on an app and read a beautiful prayer or listen to a concert, but it’s so important to be connecting with each other in this time of so much fear and sadness."
At Har Shalom, board vice president Sherry Kolenda said services were moving to online streams, with links to the streams on the congregation’s website. She said the board had met over video-conferencing Tuesday night and decided to cancel the community Seder for Passover in early April.
While churches and other religious assemblies are generally exempt from government orders banning gatherings thanks to the First Amendment, every organization contacted by the Missoulian on Wednesday said they were suspending in-person services and streaming online in one way or another.
Pastors from both the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Missoula and the Outdoorsmen Church in Frenchtown said they would be streaming their services on their Facebook pages, with Annunciation holding its first streamed service midday Wednesday for its Lenten service.
“It went pretty well, with lots of people liking and, I guess you would call it hearting, reacting with hearts, telling us they were grateful for the opportunity to connect,” Father Rob Spaliatsos said. “We are following the guidance coming from our archdiocese, so all of our churches are following this same directive. We’ll have services throughout the week and Sunday, they just won’t be open for the public. But clergy and cantor can perform services streaming live.”
Lead Pastor Peter Zipp of the Outdoorsmen Church said he planned to keep in-person gatherings suspended as long as the public schools stayed closed, and planned to stream the church’s first online service Wednesday night.