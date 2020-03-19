Missoula religious congregations head online to avoid coronavirus spread

Missoula’s churches, synagogues and other places of worship are headed online in response to the coronavirus concerns and recommendations against large gatherings.

While some services have had live and archived broadcasts in place for years, others are just giving it a go for the first time. Some churches, many of which are currently observing Lent, are even combining services with others of the same denomination to help each other with the technology they have available.

At Immanuel Lutheran Church, Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner said her congregation had branched out into online streaming a few years ago so that people who were homebound or otherwise unable to attend on Sunday mornings could stay tuned into the service.

Now, with churches following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to cancel large gatherings, she said the only step that needed to be taken was asking people not to come to in-person service.