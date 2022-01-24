Missoula reminds citizens it's illegal to tap city-owned maple trees

It might be maple-tapping season, but Missoula warned the public on Monday to not harm city-owned trees.

In a news release, the Missoula Urban Forestry Division said tapping city-owned trees is not only illegal, it is harmful to the trees themselves. It depletes natural energy reserves and creates points for disease and decay to set in.

"As many people look toward local and sustainable food practices, it may be tempting to try tapping the maples that line city streets,” Urban Forestry Specialist Marie Anderson said in the release. “But tapping a street tree can drain the stored energy the tree has been saving to leaf out in the spring. Urban trees face a harsh growing environment including drought conditions, compacted soil, limited soil volume and porous soils — so it’s critical we don’t exert additional stresses on them.”

Local ordinances prohibit injuring or damaging trees in the public right-of-way. Equipment used to pull sap directly from a tree's vascular system can create a wound that does not heal and can provide a pathway for infection, the release said.

"Missoula's urban forest is a public resource that provides innumerable ecosystem benefits to both residents and visitors," the release said. "Street trees are an integral part of Missoula’s green infrastructure, providing cooling in the summer, mitigating urban heat islands, filtering thousands of gallons of stormwater, cleaning the air, reducing greenhouse gases and making our community a more pleasant place to live."

