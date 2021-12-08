Missoula removes picnic tables from park near emergency winter shelter

Missoula Parks and Recreation recently removed picnic tables from Montana RailLink Park because they are being "misused," according to department head Donna Gaukler.

Unhoused people were apparently using the picnic tables, as they are under a roof. MRL Park is close to the emergency winter shelter for the homeless on Johnson Street.

"The request to remove benches has been supported by Parks and neighborhood residents ... we do our best to listen to all and work as a team," Gaukler said in a statement.

It is the second year in a row the picnic tables have been removed to deter unhoused people from sleeping under shelter. The tables' benches already had bars between seats to keep people from lying down on them.

"Traditional park furnishings are sometimes misused to provide 'cover' for undesirable behaviors in parks — causing others to feel unsafe using the park," Gaukler said. "For this reason, we’ve removed picnic tables in MRL Park for the winter and will reinstall the tables when the Emergency Winter Shelter closes next spring (or sooner, if possible.) Going forward, we are looking at different options for seating arrangements that will support positive use of the park."

The removal coincides with the winter shelter being at the same location for the second straight year. Some neighbors in the area have voiced opposition to the shelter, while others have expressed frustration with table removal. Responses as far as what to do were mixed, Gaukler said in the statement.

One Franklin to the Fort resident who opposes removing the tables, David Ley, recently told the Missoulian he is a disabled veteran and likes to sit when he has his dogs at the park. MRL also includes an off-leash dog park.

"When winter comes around, I like to sit under the pavilion if it's snowing or freezing rain or something, but they just removed everything from under the pavilion," Ley said.

"What really got me invested in this was that I saw it as some pseudo-classist insult."

Gaukler said the city and its partners want everyone to feel welcome in public spaces, including parks. She also mentioned the principles of "crime prevention through environmental design."

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, that term is defined as "a plan or project that uses specific design principles to work toward deterring criminal behavior while positively impacting the image and usage of an area or facility."

It has been used by the city in many instances surrounding parks and trails, whether that be lighting, sight lines or other design standards.

"In City parks, CPTED principles are used to build community, encourage appropriate, positive use of an area, and increase natural community surveillance," Gaukler said. "We’ve experimented with various CPTED maintenance and design strategies throughout the park system.

"Unfortunately, it is not always obvious or intuitive what will change behavior, but we know that the more the neighborhood residents use their parks, the safer the area is."

Contracted security around the winter shelter is working hard to have a presence in that neighborhood, said Emily Armstrong, Missoula's Reaching Home program manager. Citizen concerns around the parks were heard and addressed in a timely manner, she added.

The Poverello Center, which runs the winter shelter, was not involved in the decision to remove the picnic tables, said Jesse Jaeger, the organization's director of development and advocacy.

Armstrong explained that homelessness is a complex series of intertwined issues, and not every solution works for everyone. That not only includes those who are experiencing homelessness, but also those who live in the area and organizations dedicated to doing something about it.

"(There is) such a wide range and swath of folks who all have a stake in the same conversation," Armstrong said. "We're all working hard together, but it is challenging and we are doing our best to respond ... recognizing that every individual person has a different story, has different needs and they're going to respond in a different way.

"In order for us to be effective in how we're supporting folks and how we're addressing houselessness as a whole community, we need to be responsive to different stories and needs and approaches. That's hard to do on a large scale."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

