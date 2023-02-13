North Americans consume six times as much energy as the average global consumer, according to Bradley Layton, CEO of Human Powered Future. It’s an unsustainable trajectory with an uncertain future.

Layton discussed the possibilities for energy transition at a City Club forum Monday along with Brian Lipscomb, CEO of Energy Keepers of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

“We’re faced with a situation where we have some challenges in front of us to change how we generate electricity or try to overall reduce our carbon footprint,” said Lipscomb.

He identified three main areas where behaviors will have to change: home heating, transportation and electricity generation. He expected the future holds a transformation from coal and natural gas to a more renewable energy source, but he admitted he doesn’t know what that alternative will be.

Nonetheless, Lipscomb offered a lot of varied ideas about approaches that could offer more potential for longevity. System changes for electricity generation are essential to that mission.

“As we look to the future, we need to be thinking about what are the systems that are going to work and what’s going to be our backup,” Lipscomb said. For instance, his project Energy Keepers represents a new model of independent power producers, a move away from investor-owned energy producers and not-for-profit models.

Lipscomb anticipated that the large-infrastructure model dominated by monopolies will give way to a more localized approach, in Montana in particular. Still, he cautioned, the old guard should continue to play a role in the energy sector.

“We still need monopolies in some form of business structure,” he explained, “to accommodate large infrastructure, because I don’t see us getting to the point where we can have completely standalone distributed energy systems in Montana unless we have a completely different lifestyle.”

The new model also needs to take local context into account, Lipscomb added. He pointed to examples of sustainable energy solutions deployed in Florida and Hawaii, but he also clarified some of those initiatives wouldn’t be replicable here. Those options, while they may not map onto the Missoula landscape, nonetheless present ideas for creative solutions.

“It’s not going to be quick and it’s not going to be easy,” Lipscomb stressed. “It will challenge us all as we think about it.”

Still, he and Layton acknowledged, there are renewable opportunities in and around Missoula. If the city of Missoula were to go completely renewable, they said, energy would have to come from a variety of sources. Those could include wind, water, hydrogen from electrolysis and small nuclear reactors.

Lipscomb also emphasized the positive position Missoulians find themselves in with respect to renewable energy access because of the heavy use of hydropower throughout the Northwest. Members of Missoula Electric Coop, for instance, receive 99% renewable energy, while NorthWestern Energy customers get about half of their power from renewable hydro sources. That’s a better outlook than most of the country, according to Lipscomb.

“We’re in quite a good situation,” Lipscomb said.