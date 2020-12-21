Missoula rental manager sued over furnace fire

An insurance company is suing a Missoula property management company for possible negligence that may have caused a fire in a rental home.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company filed a lawsuit on Dec. 18 in federal court against Summit Property Management Inc. for an undetermined amount in damages after a fire at one of the property management company’s rentals. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy is overseeing the case.

In the suit, Amica accused Summit and the company’s owners, William Robert Ward and Katherine Booze Ward, of not clearing out debris from a gas floor furnace at a home, 447 Burlington Ave, which increased the risk of fire at the residence. On Nov. 23, 2018, the person living at the property reported a fire, which caused “significant damage” before the fire department extinguished it, according to the lawsuit.

Amica paid more than $100,000 in claims associated with the fire.

