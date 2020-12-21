Missoula rental manager sued over furnace fire

An insurance company is suing a Missoula property management company for possible negligence that may have caused a fire in a rental home.
Amica Mutual Insurance Company filed a lawsuit on Dec. 18 in federal court against Summit Property Management Inc. for an undetermined amount in damages after a fire at one of the property management company’s rentals. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy is overseeing the case.
In the suit, Amica accused Summit and the company’s owners, William Robert Ward and Katherine Booze Ward, of not clearing out debris from a gas floor furnace at a home, 447 Burlington Ave, which increased the risk of fire at the residence. On Nov. 23, 2018, the person living at the property reported a fire, which caused “significant damage” before the fire department extinguished it, according to the lawsuit.
Amica paid more than $100,000 in claims associated with the fire.
In its lawsuit, Amica traced the fire hazard potential back to 2013, which was when Summit installed electric baseboard heating in the Burlington Avenue property. When the new heating system was installed, the old gas floor furnace was neither removed nor deactivated, according to the lawsuit. The design of the floor furnace allowed debris to fall into its heating panels, which could become fuel for a fire. After the new heating system was installed however, Summit did not arrange for regular maintenance of the old gas floor furnace.
In November 2018, the tenant at the property left to spend Thanksgiving with family. While the tenant agreed in their lease not to set the thermostat lower than 55 degrees during cold weather, they turned off the electric baseboard heating system to “save money,” according to the lawsuit. Amica is suing the tenant as well.
When the tenant came back from the holiday, they opened the house door and saw smoke and fire.
After the fire, investigators found debris had collected in the floor furnace grate. When the tenant left the heat off during freezing temperatures, the ignitor “kicked on the gas to the pilot light” and ignited the furnace, according to the lawsuit. As the furnace heating panels warmed up, it burned up the debris and caused the fire.
Amica said in its lawsuit Summit “should have known that leaving a gas floor furnace active without service or cleaning out debris placed the residence at risk for fire.” Amica called Summit negligent in its duties as a property manager.
Summit has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit. The Missoulian reached out to the property management company for comment but had not heard back prior to this story going to press.
