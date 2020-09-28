Missoula rental vacancy rate near 0%; affordable housing project advances

The county-owned land near the jail will host 130 apartments, with 100 of those dedicated to people making at or below 80% of area median income (80% of area median income is $50,640 a year for a family a two). There will also be 30 permanent supportive housing units for people living with chronic homelessness, and they will be available for people earning below 30% of area median income. As classified by the federal government, 30% of area median income in Missoula in 2020 is $16,620 annually for one person or $18,990 for two people. Rents in those units would be $391 for a single person, $466 for two people and $534 for three people, although the residents will also qualify for housing vouchers through the Missoula Housing Authority that will subsidize their rent.