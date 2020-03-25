Missoula renters, landlords squeezed by COVID-19

This time around, tenants are once again feeling anxious.

Soper, among eight local tenants who shared concerns about paying rent with the Missoulian, rents through Summit Property Management and doesn’t know who her landlord is. Aaron Gingerelli, Summit’s president, said that the company only serves as an intermediary between tenants and property owners; it doesn’t own the properties outright. He said that a handful of renters “have reached out that there may be a problem with April rent.”

“We have in turn communicated that to our property owner clients, and those situations are just being worked through to see how we might arrive at a solution to those issues.”

Soper said she had reached out to her Summit property manager but had received no response, or any other offer of assistance, as of midday Wednesday.

Josh Slotnick, a Missoula County Commissioner who rents out four apartments that he and his wife own, is also trying to work with renters on a case-by-case basis. He pointed out that landlords have obligations to make too. “It doesn’t begin and end between the landlord and tenant. There’s almost always a bank involved and a mortgage involved,” he said. “So many landlords like myself depend on rent to make payments on a building.”