A Montana lawmaker tweeted on Tuesday that she received a threat targeting her home in Missoula.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a transgender Montana legislator who was recently censured by Republicans, tweeted on Tuesday that her partner received “swatting” threats. On Tuesday evening Zephyr tweeted, “Someone just attempted to swat me as well. I am fine.

“An individual reported an anonymous tip targeting my home in Missoula, and the police recognized that it was likely a hoax and called me,” she wrote. “I will say again. We will not be deterred. The fight for trans rights goes on.”

“Swatting” refers to a dangerous prank-call tactic where a caller falsely reports that a crime is happening at an area, usually someone’s house, with the intention to trigger a law enforcement response to the person’s location.

“This results in a forceful response from local police or SWAT teams, who have no way to know the call is a hoax,” CNN reported. In 2017, a 28-year-old man was killed by police in Kansas from a swatting prank.

On Wednesday, Missoula Police said the department took the call seriously and quickly contacted Zephyr.

“We confirmed everyone was safe. We determined the threat was from an FBI tip (not local) and it was unfounded,” the department wrote in a statement. It wasn’t made immediately clear if the person who called in the threat is facing any disciplinary action.

Zephyr’s censure came after she told Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for kids. She subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to stop Speaker of the House Matt Regier from blocking her from accessing the House floor. A judge rejected the order request just before the Legislature adjourned for the session on Tuesday.

In a statement earlier this week, Zephyr said she and her constituents were targeted “because I dared to give voice to the values and needs of transgender people like myself.”

AP reporting contributed to this story.