Missoula reports 59 new cases

Missoula County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, September 25, according to an email Monday from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Thursday, Missoula County reported its highest number of daily additions, 62. The total Monday reflects additions over the weekend, not just a single day.
However, cases and hospitalizations are trending up.
"There are currently 259 active cases with more than 1,160 close contacts in Missoula County. Twelve individuals are currently hospitalized in Missoula County facilities, six of which are county residents," said the email from the health department.
The county reported 12 new cases at the University of Montana since August 25, with 78 active cases on campus; those cases are included in the county's totals. UM has seen 112 total positive cases in all, according to the health department.
"MCCHD's COVID-19 Infectious Disease Team continues working hard to conduct efficient and accurate case investigation and contact tracing. Monitoring active cases, as well as contact tracing efforts, continues occurring seven days a week ensuring that we are staying at pace with COVID in our community," said the news release from the health department.
"We continue seeing cases from a variety of exposure types. Of 259 active cases, 49% are associated with a known case, 31% are community-acquired, and 15% remain pending investigation. We also continue seeing cases in the 20-29-year-old demographic with 52% of our active cases falling within this age range.
"To date, Missoula County reports 809 total cases with 547 recoveries and 3 deaths.
"Our Public Health Information Line and Screener/Scheduler line (258-INFO) continue experiencing a high volume of calls today. County IT increased line capacity this morning, but we understand that folks may still experience wait times until they connect with an MCCHD staff member."
