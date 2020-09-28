Missoula reports 59 new cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, September 25, according to an email Monday from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

Thursday, Missoula County reported its highest number of daily additions, 62. The total Monday reflects additions over the weekend, not just a single day.

However, cases and hospitalizations are trending up.

"There are currently 259 active cases with more than 1,160 close contacts in Missoula County. Twelve individuals are currently hospitalized in Missoula County facilities, six of which are county residents," said the email from the health department.

The county reported 12 new cases at the University of Montana since August 25, with 78 active cases on campus; those cases are included in the county's totals. UM has seen 112 total positive cases in all, according to the health department.