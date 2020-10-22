 Skip to main content
Missoula reports record 89 COVID-19 cases
Missoula County reported a record 89 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

 Missoula County

Missoula County set a record for the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day when it reported 89 new cases on Thursday, according to a press release from the county.

There are currently 634 active cases with more than 1,500 close contacts across the county.

Twenty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-related complications in Missoula County facilities, 12 of which are county residents, according to county reports. 

On Wednesday, the county announced the ninth death in the county from COVID-19 infection and related complications.

"We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends impacted by this loss," the county said in a press release Wednesday. "The individual was middle-aged or older."

To date, there have been 1,871 total COVID-19 cases with 1,228 recoveries and nine deaths in the county.

Fifty-six of the 634 active cases are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty, and students, the press release stated.

