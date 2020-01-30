Missoula Republican committee posts, deletes controversial music video

The local Republican Party is being criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike for a video it posted, then deleted, on Facebook of a country song deemed transphobic and homophobic by some viewers.
The video, shared by the Missoula County Republican Central Committee earlier this week, was a performance of a song called “Maybe I’ll vote Democrat again,” by Ohio musician Bryan Lewis, which disparaged a handful of Democratic presidential candidates and called for people supporting President Donald Trump’s impeachment to be “hung for treason.”
The song includes a line alluding to former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is running for president as an openly gay man, being willing to perform oral sex, as well as a line referencing U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claims of being part Cherokee, for which the Massachusetts Democrat has apologized.
Most of the song revolves around the singer only voting for a Democratic candidate if things that are unlikely to happen were to happen, such as Bill and Hillary Clinton being executed or a successful Israeli-Palestinian peace treaty.
“So when the Jews and the Arabs call a truce/Caitlyn's back to being Bruce/When the Clintons finally get the noose/Maybe I’ll vote Democrat again,” Lewis sings.
Jesse Ramos, a conservative Missoula City Council member, said Thursday as soon as he heard about the post, he contacted local GOP committee chair Vondene Kopetski to get it taken down.
“You’re making us all look like a bunch of racist idiots and jackasses,” he said he told her. “I get it’s a joke, I get that. But not professional, not funny, in my opinion. Leave it to the comedians.”
Ramos said he was personally hurt by the local Republican committee sharing the video because he felt it undermined work he had done to try to “extend an olive branch” to moderate Democrats.
“It’s frustrating for all those volunteers and people who have really put themselves out there to represent the Republicans and the Republican cause and to have this, which I think undermines a lot of our work, hard work,” Ramos said. “Obviously, it goes without saying, you can quote me on this: it’s disgusting and uncalled for. It’s ridiculous.”
Missoula County Democratic Central Committee Chair Karen Wickersham also condemned the post.
"While we have legitimate policy differences with Republicans, we should not stoop to that level of discourse,” Wickersham said to the Missoulian. “There’s just a coarsening of our political conversation, and Missoula County Democrats are trying to take the high road. Hillary in the noose, that’s beyond coarse. That’s an underlying threat of violence.”
Kopetski, chair of the Republican committee, said she had not seen the video and that she had not posted it herself.
“I think it was one of those unfortunate things that happen on social media,” Kopetski said. “As soon as we knew about it, we had it taken down. I don’t know how long it was up. I haven’t seen it. When I heard it was controversial, it was taken down immediately. So we want to be responsive to anyone who sees something.
"And as I said, I can’t even comment on it because I haven’t seen it.”
She said she hadn't had a chance yet to speak with whoever posted it, but she would address the matter with members.
"I have just been in one meeting after the other, but this is something that we’ll address," she said. "I guess what gets difficult about these things is different people see different things in different ways, but we’ll certainly be discussing this again at our next meeting."