Missoula Republican committee posts, deletes controversial music video

Jesse Ramos, a conservative Missoula City Council member, said Thursday as soon as he heard about the post, he contacted local GOP committee chair Vondene Kopetski to get it taken down.

“You’re making us all look like a bunch of racist idiots and jackasses,” he said he told her. “I get it’s a joke, I get that. But not professional, not funny, in my opinion. Leave it to the comedians.”

Ramos said he was personally hurt by the local Republican committee sharing the video because he felt it undermined work he had done to try to “extend an olive branch” to moderate Democrats.

“It’s frustrating for all those volunteers and people who have really put themselves out there to represent the Republicans and the Republican cause and to have this, which I think undermines a lot of our work, hard work,” Ramos said. “Obviously, it goes without saying, you can quote me on this: it’s disgusting and uncalled for. It’s ridiculous.”

Missoula County Democratic Central Committee Chair Karen Wickersham also condemned the post.