Missoula resident brings election integrity lawsuit against county

A plaintiff suspicious about election fraud reached an agreement in a lawsuit this week requiring Missoula County to keep long-term records of ballot counting for the upcoming election Tuesday.

Missoula County has agreed to maintain video surveillance footage of the Election Center for the duration of the lawsuit, whereas the usual retention window standard is 30 days. The subject footage will be collected from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14.

John Lott with the Missoula County Election Integrity Project brought the lawsuit against the Missoula County Elections Office and Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman.

Lott told the Missoulian in an email that he’s interested in official record keeping of elections as required by the federal 1960 Civil Rights Act.

“I wanted to do something very simple: match the number of voters listed as voting with the number of ballots cast,” Lott wrote.

While the suit is ongoing, both parties agreed to the order regarding video retention on Monday. The order applies to images taken by two internal cameras within the Counting Center, where ballots are tabulated, as well as footage from the storage room connected to the Counting Center and the six external cameras on the Election Center.

On Wednesday, the Missoula County commissioners stressed the county’s commitment to election integrity.

"Missoula County has and will continue to prioritize security, accuracy and transparency in our elections, despite efforts to cast doubt on the system, here and nationwide,” the statement reads. “Contrary to Mr. Lott's claim, the recent order formalizes Missoula County's commitment to retain surveillance footage from election buildings beyond the standard 30-day retention window, as well as reports, only during the litigation. The County will hold them until the court makes a final determination about how long they must be retained going forward.

“Our staff are currently focused on providing excellent service to voters as we head into the upcoming election, and all the processes they follow are open to any member of the public who wants to learn about them,” the statement added. “Missoula County does not concede any of the legal issues the plaintiffs raise, and we will litigate this case in court, not the media."

A Republican group previously challenged the veracity of the county's process around the 2020 election, and multiple rounds of counting revealed a margin of error similar to those found in official canvasses during past elections.

Since losing the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump and a handful of his Republican followers claimed widespread voting fraud in the November 2020 election, citing mail-in ballot voting as the cause, according to Reuters. Mail-in ballots are widely regarded as a secure form of voting.

Between 2006 and 2016, there were 7,079,953 mail-in ballots cast in Montana elections. In that decade, there was only one confirmed case of illegal voting, the Billings Gazette reported.

Missoulian reporter Zoë Buchli contributed to this report.