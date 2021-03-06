Missoula residents raise concerns around proposed McNett Flats subdivision

Missoula would like to see the land, after annexation, be zoned B2-2. That particular zoning allows for mixed-use development, which includes a combination of residential, such as multi-family housing including apartments, and commercial buildings.

It also might end up just being single-family homes, but the developer is allowed to build as they see fit.

The plan falls under the 2035 Our Missoula Growth Policy and the standard zoning the city has. Future development will follow a different policy, called the Sxwtpqyen Master Plan, which will be more predictable.

The 2035 Our Missoula Growth Policy is older and in the future, developers will have to provide more information up front at this stage of development.

The Garden City is growing and housing needs are outpacing build rates. Missoula estimates it needs around 800 new housing units per year to keep up with demand.

"In the end, I think we'll end up with a neighborhood where people not only can live, but want to live," Mayor John Engen said. "I would like all Missoulians to be proud of where they live, comfortable where they live, feel that their housing is of a quality that reflects the dignity of what they deserve.