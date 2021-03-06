Missoula residents raise concerns around proposed McNett Flats subdivision

Splitting the Flynn Ranch subdivision in the northeastern portion of the Sxwtpqyen Area, George Elmer Drive ends somewhat unceremoniously with a large red and white barricade.
Pavement transitions into gravel, which in turn gives way to muddy ruts, carved by large farm trucks that at one point worked the land. Cattle have not passed through the area in several years and the land sits empty and owned by developers.
At some point in the not-so-distant future, George Elmer will be extended and a new subdivision — McNett Flats — will rise up out of the field. Missoula has not quite annexed the land yet, but is likely to do so at Monday's City Council meeting.
Residents in Flynn Ranch have taken issue with the buildings that will eventually rise on the space and have spoken of a variety of concerns. The reality of the situation, though, is not lost on them.
"I knew it would change," said Susan Flannigan, 74, who moved into the neighborhood around two years ago. "I just hoped it would be after I died."
The biggest, most pressing issue for residents in the area is what will be built on the plot of land, which totals 20.21 acres. It's important to understand this issue first, because it ties into every other aspect of the project and provides a glimpse into the city's future.
Missoula would like to see the land, after annexation, be zoned B2-2. That particular zoning allows for mixed-use development, which includes a combination of residential, such as multi-family housing including apartments, and commercial buildings.
It also might end up just being single-family homes, but the developer is allowed to build as they see fit.
The plan falls under the 2035 Our Missoula Growth Policy and the standard zoning the city has. Future development will follow a different policy, called the Sxwtpqyen Master Plan, which will be more predictable.
The 2035 Our Missoula Growth Policy is older and in the future, developers will have to provide more information up front at this stage of development.
The Garden City is growing and housing needs are outpacing build rates. Missoula estimates it needs around 800 new housing units per year to keep up with demand.
"In the end, I think we'll end up with a neighborhood where people not only can live, but want to live," Mayor John Engen said. "I would like all Missoulians to be proud of where they live, comfortable where they live, feel that their housing is of a quality that reflects the dignity of what they deserve.
"All of that is easier to talk about in the abstract than it is to deliver on the ground. But as we refine our planning and our rules, I think those kind of things become more manifest in reality."
Building apartments and single-family homes brings more spaces to live into Missoula. Tollefson LLC, the owners of the McNett Flats property, are known for building apartments.
Zoning with the ability to allow for potential commercial growth is foresight. City Planner Dave DeGrandpre said it will likely be some time before the population in the area will be able to support small businesses.
But the time likely will come. In a study that ran numbers for the Sxwtpqyen Area Transportation Fee, the expected population growth in that area alone is expected to be 17,000 over the next 30 years.
Zoning for that type of growth now rids Missoula of having to rezone the area down the line. The city wants to build neighborhoods in this area and has the luxury of being able to plan out a relatively undeveloped space into what likely will be a major part of the town by 2040.
Flynn Ranch residents concerned
The Flynn Ranch subdivision is mostly filled with many older Missoulians.
The yards and houses are fairly small and quaint and the subdivision is governed by a homeowners association. Privately contracted plows dig out the streets and some sidewalks in the winter and mow the grass in the summer.
It's ideal for retirees and families.
"Specific to Flynn Ranch you have a fair number of single-story units, which for a person who suffers from a joint disease or has a fear of falling down a flight of stairs, this was or is a relatively ideal community," said John Hancock, who lives in the area. "Its proximity to both of our two major hospitals, and notwithstanding the lack of bus service at the moment.
"And for some, there was an affordability issue that makes it an ideal living situation."
A new subdivision, especially one with multi-family housing, will present issues for the people who currently live there. Traffic will undoubtedly increase — potentially as much as 3,500 more car trips per day by the time the McNett Flats subdivision is fully realized.
As many as 660 housing units could end up being built. That, of course, is just in McNett. George Elmer Drive will likely eventually become a major artery for the Sxwtpqyen Area and should eventually connect with England Boulevard and someday Broadway Street.
These are both fairly high-priority projects within the area and eventually will be funded in part by the Mullan Area BUILD Grant and the new Sxwtpqyen Area Transportation Fee. George Elmer Drive will also eventually provide a direct route to the airport.
This is another long-term concern for residents. Hancock feels the traffic reports don't fully take into account the eventual full traffic flow of the area — two roundabouts and fewer stop lights, he said, will make it a more attractive alternative to Reserve Street, which has extremely high traffic volume.
The roundabouts will eventually be placed at the intersection of Cattle Drive and George Elmer Drive and then at Mullan Road and George Elmer Drive. The Cattle Drive roundabout is particularly interesting because as part of the master list of conditions of approval for the Flynn Ranch subdivision, the Flynn Ranch developers are supposed to pay for part of it.
The city, state and developers entered into a memorandum of understanding more than 10 years ago. That document and the financial terms concerning the roundabout were not immediately available.
"There's likely to be some investment from the Department of Transportation as well moving forward as we deal with Mullan to Broadway," Engen said. "But the way these facilities get built is really a function of development paying its fair share of that and that's what's going to happen here."
Even so, citizens are still asking questions about it.
"I think the other thing that really bothers me, especially about 44 Ranch, is it's still being built," Hancock said. "So that raises the question then ... if you're going to continue to build and at least a portion of that traffic is going to hit that roundabout, how do you transact a memo of understanding 10 years ago, and not review it as your project continues to develop?"
Airport conflicts
Another topic of discussion among residents — specifically Flynn Ranch HOA co-chair Bob Church — is potential conflicts with Missoula International Airport.
A letter from the airport's business development manager to the city outlined several concerns with the proposed development, noting McNett Flats will be directly in the flight path of a proposed second runway at the airport, though construction of that will likely be quite a ways down the road.
Airport Director Cris Jensen said the runway will not be built until MIA reaches about 80% of 200,000 takeoffs and landings per year. Takeoffs and landings now number around 50,000 per year.
Specifically, the airport laid out concerns with the impact of aircraft noise on medium- to high-density residential units, potential safety issues involved with aircraft flying over those units, the possibility of electronic interference with aviation navigational aids and the potential for interaction between aircraft and wildlife.
The letter also said certain issues could be mitigated with an avigation easement — which compels property owners to cede air rights over their property to the government — but that the easement "is not a panacea that will make all these issues disappear."
Even so, the airport is open to development as long as it follows guidelines laid out by the Federal Aviation Administration.
"(Missoula) is certainly aware of our concerns and it's just a standard process; we've done this on lots of different developments," Jensen said. "We encourage development, we're happy to see it, we just want to make sure that it's compatible development."
Questions around parks
Parks and parkland took up a major portion of the conversation around city council and has dominated discussion at the council's Parks and Conservation meetings.
Acreage dedicated to parkland is required by law and in this case, the developers will have to dedicate land or cash in lieu of 3.07 acres. After initially discussing 1.46 acres of dedicated parkland, cash in lieu of additional acreage and then 0.15 acres of trail, the developers are now offering cash in lieu of 2.51 acres along with a 0.56 acre, 20-foot wide easement along the southern boundary of the subdivision.
The parkland at the site could end up being used for a variety of things, including community gardens or other similar greenspaces. Developers say that by not requiring parkland to be decided at the time of final approval, it allows them more flexibility.
The trail connection will be a relocated section of the Tipperary Way Trail, which is part of the Mullan BUILD Grant. There is a section of land to the east of the proposed development that the city was hoping to use for a trail to Hellgate Elementary School.
However, the trail alignment was not vetted by the owners of the property and the city has not yet acquired a right-of-way to run the trail through the area.
Other concerns raised by citizens in the area were parking, snow removal and how close buildings would be to current development in Flynn Ranch.
