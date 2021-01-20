Missoula Resource Advisory Committee accepting project proposals for 2021

The Missoula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is now accepting project proposals for 2021. The application deadline is April 16, and the RAC is anticipating approximately $40,000 in project funding to award. Funding and administration for the Missoula RAC is provided under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self–Determination Act.

Last year, the RAC funded projects under this authority that included noxious weed treatments, stream restoration, road decommissioning, trails improvement and management, avalanche forecasting, seasonal rangers, and more.

The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act funds activities that benefit federal lands and resources in Missoula County. The Title II funds are designed to make investments in public lands and create additional employment opportunities through projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems, and restore and improve land health and water quality. These projects are also designed to improve cooperative relationships among the people that use and care for public lands and the agencies that manage these lands. At least 50% of all funds must be used for projects primarily dedicated to restoring streams and watersheds, and road maintenance, decommissioning or removal.