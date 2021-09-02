Missoula respiratory therapists on the 'front lines' of the pandemic

Most Americans hadn’t heard of or thought much about a machine called a ventilator before 2020.
After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, that all changed as COVID patients across the world had to be hooked up to ventilators as a last-ditch effort to give their bodies the oxygen they needed.
Essentially, ventilators become a replacement for a person’s lungs and blow air into the body.
Respiratory therapists are the workers who are charged with intubating patients, setting up the ventilator and monitoring the patient to make sure they’re getting the airflow they need.
Two respiratory therapists in Missoula say the pandemic has brought on changes to their job and they've seen the dire consequences of COVID firsthand.
“Anytime a patient’s intubated or on a ventilator, we’re running that,” explained Amanda Pennewill, a respiratory therapist at Community Medical Center.
Patients have to be sedated before they're intubated, she said.
"The doctor is the one that actually puts the breathing tube in, but the RT is always at the head of the bed assisting the doctor and handing them what they need for the actual intubation," she said.
After that, the respiratory therapist has other crucial duties like making sure the settings are correct, managing the airway and performing oral care so patients don’t get ventilator-associated pneumonia.
As it did for almost all respiratory therapists in the world, the pandemic changed Pennewill’s job. All of a sudden, ventilators everywhere were needed for a huge number of COVID-stricken patients.
COVID patients also require a lot more oxygen than she’s used to seeing, Pennewill said.
“There’s some vent settings that I never thought I would see,” she said. “Some (air) pressures just to get patients to oxygenate are very high. Like I’ve never seen air pressures like that until this.”
She’s also hooking more patients up to ventilators than ever before.
“I’ve been here for five years, and I’ve had more ventilators running at once in the last year than in the previous four years combined,” she said.
A ventilator is rough on the body, she said, and people should know it’s not something they ever want to be hooked up to.
“It can be really damaging to the lungs, but you have to look at the risk versus benefits of that,” she said. “We’re going to try everything we can but there’s only so much we can do.”
Allie Schweizer is the respiratory manager at Community. The new delta variant of the coronavirus has been devastating for patients, she said. She agreed with Pennewill that respiratory therapists have seen a huge shift in their work due to the pandemic.
“The biggest difference is how long (patients) have been staying on a ventilator,” Schweizer said. “Typically we’ll intubate, and then whatever they have in their system clears up and then we extubate them. But this is like weeks, weeks of care.”
The disease has affected all segments of life in the hospital, but respiratory care practitioners have become especially busy and stressed.
“Respiratory therapists are really on the front lines of COVID,” explained Megan Condra, Community’s director of marketing and community relations.
At Community, respiratory therapists are needed almost daily in the intensive care unit working with COVID patients. Medical experts have found that ventilators are often a last resort.
A study published in November of 2020 in the medical journal PLOS One found that 42.7% of COVID patients who required ventilators at one hospital during a two-month period didn’t survive.
“Mortality of patients with COVID-19 requiring invasive mechanical ventilation is high, with particularly daunting mortality seen in patients of advanced age, even in a well-resourced health care system,” the study’s authors wrote.
Even with the difficulties of the job, Pennewill said she would recommend the career to anyone.
“A lot of us actually went to school here at Missoula College,” she said. “There’s a respiratory program there. We all have associate degrees, then we get extra certifications, like for adult critical care or a neonatal pediatric specialty one.”
She often has to work in the neonatal intensive care unit, so she’s got a lot of experience with premature babies. The job is tough, because death is a part of the work, but she’s found it rewarding.
“I love it, being able to help people,” she said. “It’s a job that’s definitely needed. And I think if you’re a compassionate person, you’d like the job. We’ve had some really good students coming through lately so I’m really excited about the future.”
Schweizer said she’s got four open positions right now but she’s having a hard time filling those spots.
The pandemic has been stressful on Pennewill and her co-workers, she said, so she hopes the community will remember how tough things are for health care professionals.
“Please get vaccinated,” she said, when asked if she had a message for Montanans.