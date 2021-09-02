Missoula respiratory therapists on the 'front lines' of the pandemic

As it did for almost all respiratory therapists in the world, the pandemic changed Pennewill’s job. All of a sudden, ventilators everywhere were needed for a huge number of COVID-stricken patients.

COVID patients also require a lot more oxygen than she’s used to seeing, Pennewill said.

“There’s some vent settings that I never thought I would see,” she said. “Some (air) pressures just to get patients to oxygenate are very high. Like I’ve never seen air pressures like that until this.”

She’s also hooking more patients up to ventilators than ever before.

“I’ve been here for five years, and I’ve had more ventilators running at once in the last year than in the previous four years combined,” she said.

A ventilator is rough on the body, she said, and people should know it’s not something they ever want to be hooked up to.

“It can be really damaging to the lungs, but you have to look at the risk versus benefits of that,” she said. “We’re going to try everything we can but there’s only so much we can do.”