Missoula restaurant: Employee positive for COVID-19
Missoula restaurant: Employee positive for COVID-19

Paradise Falls

A Missoula restaurant is temporarily closing after an employee there was confirmed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Paradise Falls, a bar, restaurant and casino on Brooks Street, made the announcement on Facebook on Friday.

"After a conversation with the health department, we have learned that an employee of ours has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution we will temporarily close and work with health officials to arrange testing for our employees and assist with contact tracing in any way we can," the post reads.

Paradise Falls said in its post that employees had been screened with temperature checks and symptom screenings before each shift.

In this case, the employee called prior to a shift and did not go to work, opting to get tested for COVID-19. The reason the employee sought a test was not immediately clear.

The restaurant said in a post it was working with the health department to identify any close contacts, and any employees who meet that criteria will be quarantined. 

"If you are a customer who has frequented (Paradise Falls) in the last couple of weeks, the health department has not yet identified customers as high risk."

Missoula saw five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while public health officials reported 29 new cases statewide. Montana's case count is experiencing a rebound after a low case count through much of May. Thursday saw 37 new cases, the highest positive case count in Montana to date.

Concerned about COVID-19?

