Missoula restaurants, nonprofits cope with closures

Missoula’s food preparers have had to adapt this past week.
In recent days, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted state and local health authorities to order the closure of most service businesses. Restaurants could provide to-go and delivery service, and upper-level employees at several told the Missoulian they expected business to drop, and layoffs to result.
But both for-profit businesses and nonprofit charities are looking for ways to keep serving through the closure. One restaurant, the Ranch Club, has taken to golf cart delivery.
Social distancing and balmy spring weather have made for a busy few weeks on the 18-hole golf course adjacent to the Ranch Club. “This time of year we're actually typically not open in the afternoons so that's a little bit of a switch for us,” said Brandy Hilderbrand, the Ranch Club’s food and beverage manager. “Based on what's going on right now, and the fact that folks can still utilize the golf course, we thought we would push to an earlier” service-start.
Golfers, and residents of the attached development, couldn’t eat in the clubhouse. But food could come to them on the restaurant’s golf cart fleet. And so on Wednesday the restaurant started delivering, with no added fee.
The first day, Roberts said, total sales were about $400 or $500. By Friday, it had reached $1,000. “We're seeing a constant increase, day over day, that we're doing this,” said Hilderbrand.
“Our neighbors and our neighborhood and our membership has made it a point to support the club, and they're making a point to eat out and order out from us, so that's been really great."
“We actually, luckily, have been able to schedule the same number of people on shifts that we would if we were open typically,” said Hilderbrand. “Normally, it's only three to four people front-of-house per shift, and we've been able to maintain that.”
Roberts said deliveries typically don’t generate the same volume of appetizer and drink orders as the restaurant, and the club’s golf professional, Andriew Flikkema, said the closure of the club’s pro shop has been a hit to the business.
But all things considered, Hilderbrand thinks the club is holding up well. “We're really lucky,” she said. “Being attached to a golf course is our saving grace right now.”
The Notorious P.I.G. didn’t have that saving grace — but it did benefit from a hefty donation to the Poverello Center.
On Thursday Michael Walsh, president of ATG, a Cognizant Company, “gave a very generous donation to the Missoula Community,” said Mark Anderson, senior consultant at ATG and president of the Poverello Center’s board. “He made a personal cash donation, through the Notorious P.I.G., to give 100 meals to the Poverello.” Anderson said Walsh has a family connection to the restaurant.
Jesse Jaeger, the Poverello Center’s Director of development, called the gift an “interesting connecting point,” one that fed the Poverello’s guests while supporting one of the businesses that has had to scale back its operations. “Every little bit helps,’ said Notorious P.I.G. owner Burke Holmes. “Every dollar’s going a long way these days.”
Missoula Aging Services, meanwhile, expects to need more volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
“We anticipate, as the virus expands, that more and more people are going to need more delivered meals,” said Missoula Aging Services CEO Susan Kohler. As is, the service delivers meals to about 800 elderly residents of Missoula County, and expects that number to rise as they remain at home. “We just really want to encourage people who are being isolated and not wanting to go to the grocery store to give us the call. We’re there for them.”
To ensure they’ll be able to meet the demand, “we are recruiting volunteers.” Requirements and more information may be found at https://missoulaagingservices.org/.
Already, Kohler said, “we have quite a few people who have called in and offered to help.”
Katie Kirwan found her own way to help.
“In those first few days of feeling powerless...I was kind of wondering, ‘What can I do to help other people?’ ” she said. “Not everybody has a savings account they can rely on.”
The longtime restaurant industry employee soon hit on her own product to deliver: soup. After buying an initial batch of ingredients, Kirwan prepared 30 servings of vegetarian green chili for delivery to 11 households, free of charge.
“Right now we’re doing two days this week, and we’ll see how long we can go,” she said. She’s not trying to compete with any of the other nonprofits working to feed people, “I’m just trying to add another resource for convenience that people can use.”
Prospective clients may reach out via her Facebook page, Soup for the Soul Missoula, and will be asked how many people in the household need soup and whether they have any dietary restrictions. At least for now, it’s just Kirwan and her husband, George Foelsch; they’ve started accepting contributions through a Soup for the Soul Missoula GoFundMe campaign.
And, Kirwan made clear, “it’s a free service ...as long as people are comfortable with me cooking for them."