Missoula restaurants, nonprofits cope with closures

The first day, Roberts said, total sales were about $400 or $500. By Friday, it had reached $1,000. “We're seeing a constant increase, day over day, that we're doing this,” said Hilderbrand.

“Our neighbors and our neighborhood and our membership has made it a point to support the club, and they're making a point to eat out and order out from us, so that's been really great."

“We actually, luckily, have been able to schedule the same number of people on shifts that we would if we were open typically,” said Hilderbrand. “Normally, it's only three to four people front-of-house per shift, and we've been able to maintain that.”

Roberts said deliveries typically don’t generate the same volume of appetizer and drink orders as the restaurant, and the club’s golf professional, Andriew Flikkema, said the closure of the club’s pro shop has been a hit to the business.

But all things considered, Hilderbrand thinks the club is holding up well. “We're really lucky,” she said. “Being attached to a golf course is our saving grace right now.”

The Notorious P.I.G. didn’t have that saving grace — but it did benefit from a hefty donation to the Poverello Center.