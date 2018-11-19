It's Thanksgiving week and thoughts turn to Goodfellows.
They'll be out at Fuddruckers on Reserve Street again Thursday, the Missoula Goodfellows Club, men and these days women, too, serving turkey and fixings to anyone who "just can't plunk down the price of a home-cooked or restaurant dinner this year," as a Missoulian editorial put it in 1987.
The Goodfellows aren’t a full-service agency, Bud Lake told the paper in 1991.
"We're kind of like an aspirin to those that need help — we just help out on the little things,” he said.
You can almost picture the scene:
Lake, who died in 2003 at age 90, helped start the Goodfellows in the late 1950s, along with the likes of Bill Hainline of 4B's Restaurant fame.
For years the club’s holiday focus was on providing food, clothing and gifts for the needy at Christmas. The turkey day feeds began in 1987 and by 1991 they’d found a home at the 4B's on East Broadway, now the site of Axis Physical Therapy.
Lake was no doubt in the middle of the wise-cracking, joshing crowd that was and is a vital part of Goodfellows events. He probably wore an apron that reached down to his cowboy boots. That was the de facto uniform of the Goodfellows, whether they were dishing up turkey and gravy in late November or slicing baron of beef in August in their booth at the Western Montana Fair, the one closest to the fair office and race paddock.
Roy Rodenberger, club president in the early days. The Hainlines, Senior and Junior.
Ralph Hillstrom and Lake, Oral Zumwalt, John Roberts.
Bob Grey, Howard Raser, Jay McAfee, Herb Schatz and on …
If you knew any or all of them you’re smiling right now, maybe through a tear.
Lyle Bagnell, the Singer sewing man, brought his 1908 model B-flat soprano saxophone to the Thanksgiving shindig in 1991. Janet Murdock accompanied him on a rented piano.
"The first song the duo played was 'Love' — apparently an old standard in the Goodfellows repertoire," reporter John Stromnes noted.
In 2011, Ken Spencer’s memories of the Goodfellows’ origins were posted on Facebook.
Spencer, another charter Goodfellow, said Bill Hainline and his wife Buddy had a couple hundred dollars on hand after selling roast beef sandwiches at the Missoula County fair in 1958.
"Hainline's idea was to use it for food baskets but he needed help to distribute them," Spencer wrote.
He hosted a dinner of beef stew and Jack Daniel's and enlisted 17 original Goodfellows.
"After the first year of handing out food baskets, the Goodfellows started their own fundraisers," Spencer said.
And so appeared the headline on Sunday, June 28, 1959: "Something New in Goodfellows Rodeo Tuesday and Wednesday."
Veteran Missoulian reporter John A. Forssen detailed the changes to what had been the Missoula Jaycee Stampede at the fairgrounds — a free lunch for everyone attending and no businesses hit up for sponsorships. The Goodfellows underwrote half the cost. Zumwalt’s rodeo company would cover the other half.
“This means that if it rains both nights of the scheduled showing, the club members and Zumwalt will join in absorbing the loss,” Forssen explained.
It didn't. An estimated 4,500 people showed up for Wednesday's closing performance.
Mark Graff and Diana Dull, students at the Opportunity School (now Opportunity Resources) were crowned prince and princess of the rodeo.
“The school, privately run for handicapped children, has been helped by the Goodfellows Club in the past, and the group has now committed itself to give $750 during the 1959-60 school year,” Forssen reported.
“The Goodfellows Club has also helped the Salvation Army extend its services beyond the limit imposed by the money received from the Community Chest. The Club has also given a hand to Mrs. Kathleen Walford, who, as Mrs. Santa Claus, has been providing Christmas cheer for hundreds of Missoula old folks for more than 30 years.
“The club provides nearly all the support for the Gospel Mission, which brings the Bible, food, clothing and a place to flop to men who would never go to another church.”
Forssen described the Goodfellows Club in that 1959 article as “a loosely organized group of 26 men of a wide variety of backgrounds who would undoubtedly never get together if it were not for their single common interest.”
“Many persons who try to help others, especially if it involves a material outlay, are not averse to having their good deeds widely known, but the Goodfellows seek anonymity,” he wrote.
“As the club's projects and operations enlarged, anonymity became impossible, and more and more men asked to join, a heartening fact in itself. But the club members decided to limit membership to 30 and to remain a substantially anonymous group, although this last is somewhat illogical.”