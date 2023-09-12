City officials in Missoula, along with other partners, have announced a plan to “enhance ecological, recreational and safety conditions” along a key stretch of the Clark Fork River between McCormick Park and the California Street Bridge.

The guy in charge says it’s a very big deal.

“ We are kicking off a public planning process this winter to help direct what could be the largest river project in downtown Missoula since the 1960s federal flood control levees,” said Morgan Valliant, superintendent of Parks and Recreation Ecosystem Services.

The river that flows through Missoula is viewed as a valuable amenity by almost everyone these days, but it wasn’t always that way.

“Historically, the Clark Fork River through downtown Missoula has been heavily used and abused,” Valliant explained. “This project offers opportunities to improve the river’s form and function and redefine how Missoulians interact with this section.”

The project’s goals include:

Connect Downtown Lions Park to downtown by filling the Flynn-Lowney Irrigation Ditch.

Remove an old diversion structure, debris and irrigation infrastructure.

Remove debris armoring the riverbank and restore with natural materials.

Connect riverbank trails.

Expand the Silver Park boat ramp eddy.

Earlier this year, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners approved up to $300,000 for professional services to develop a conceptual master plan, advise the project team on engineering, river hydrology and landscape architecture and identify potential funding sources for plan implementation.

“Making riverbank improvements and trail connections along the West Broadway River Corridor is one of our top priorities,” said Annette Marchesseault, project adviser for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. “There was overwhelming support when project partners approached us to fund this planning effort.”

The city is in the midst of decommissioning the Flynn-Lowney irrigation ditch in order to increase the flow of the river and return it to a more natural state.

The project is still in the early planning stages, and project partners have not yet found funding to carry out the plan. Grants, donations, public-private partnerships and other sources could be potential sources of funding.

The nonprofit Trout Unlimited is taking on a big role for the project.

“We’ve got a strong partnership and a project that hits all the marks,” said Rob Roberts of Trout Unlimited. “Habitat restoration, public recreation, water quality and availability and social equity.”

Residents are invited to learn more and share feedback on the project priorities through Sept. 21 at engagemissoula.com.