Missoula river ditch deal saves fish, roadwork

The Clark Fork River gets to keep some extra water and construction crews get a simpler landscape now that the city of Missoula has bought the Flynn-Lowney irrigation ditch.

The $990,000 deal closed on Nov. 1. The city paid $725,000, with the balance raised through grants, private donations and in-kind services from partners, including the Clark Fork Coalition, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Trout Unlimited, Missoula Redevelopment Agency, Missoula Montana Airport and Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co. shareholders.

The ditch, which starts by Broadway Island and runs toward Mullan Road and Missoula Montana Airport, can pull 40 cubic feet of water per second out of the river. But Hellgate Valley Irrigation has faced increasing maintenance problems and would prefer using well water for its remaining agricultural clients.

Meanwhile, the ditch complicates engineering efforts to redevelop those farm fields in the Mullan BUILD project west of the North Reserve Street business district. Several large culverts needed for road construction in the area would have cost about $650,000.

“That project is the backbone for utility and road infrastructure to support development in that area,” Missoula Public Works and Mobility Director Jeremy Keene said on Wednesday. “We shut off the ditch this fall, and we won’t reopen it in the spring.”

In addition, the ditch often confuses Clark Fork trout, which swim up the artificial waterway and die when the irrigation flows get turned off in the fall. Closing the ditch would both safeguard federally protected bull and cutthroat trout from that fate and keep more water for fish survival and recreation in the main Clark Fork during dry years.

The future of the waterway depends on which portion one considers. The headgates actually create Broadway Island by separating it from the riverbank below Imagine Nation Brewery. Preserving some flowing water there could have habitat benefits for the island. Potential exists to repurpose the structures that diverted water into the ditch, perhaps creating another surfing area like Brennan’s Wave. Adjustments there could also make it easier to use the boat ramp at Silver Park, which now suffers from erosion and a tricky upstream rapid.

Further down the line, parts of the ditch may still be used to absorb stormwater. Landowners who have ditch easements across their property may be able to fill in the trench and reuse their property. Keene said those requests would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

For more information, please visit ci.missoula.mt.us/2774/Flynn-Lowney-Ditch-Acquisition.

